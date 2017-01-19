Body Talks: Making your resolutions stick

January 27, 2017 —

Body Talks, the information series offered monthly by experts regarding exercise, nutrition, and lifestyle issues, kicked off its 2017 season with a session built around tips and advice on meeting your goals. We live-tweeted the event so please scroll through the posts below and take what you need to help make 2017 your best year yet.

The next Body Talks is Feb. 9 at 12:15 p.m. in the corner of the Active Living Centre Agora. Dr Elizabeth Ready and Dr Jo-Ann Sawatzky will present ‘Heart Health: A woman’s perspective.’ The event is free and open to all.