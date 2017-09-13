Bison Football unveils new jerseys for 2017 season

September 12, 2017 —

By Chris Zuk, Bison Sports

For the University of Manitoba Bisons football team, everything old is new again. With their first new jersey design since the 2008 season, the Bisons are returning to the same look that was worn in 2007 when the squad won that year’s Vanier Cup.

UMSU (University of Manitoba Students’ Union) is a proud supporter of Bison Sports and helped the team return to the championship tradition using the same colour scheme as the 2007 Vanier Cup champion Bison team.

The Manitoba Bisons (0-2) Football team will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2007 Vanier Cup Championship during the 2017 Homecoming weekend on Sept. 15-16 and also look forward as the program unveil new jerseys for 2017 season.

These are the first new jerseys since the 2008 season. The team will start wearing the brand new jerseys starting with the 2017 Homecoming game presented by Barley Brothers on Saturday, September 16 against #3 Calgary Dinos (2-0) with 1 p.m. CT kickoff at Investors Group Field.

The new football jerseys are NIKE jerseys. UMSU is a proud supporter of Bison Sports and helped the team reflect to its championship tradition using the same colour scheme (black and gold) as the 2007 Vanier Cup team. There is also a Canada West and UMSU patch on each shoulder.

Bison Football head coach Brian Dobie, in his 22nd season and coach of the 2007 team, enthused, “We are very grateful to the University of Manitoba Students’ Union and it’s Executive, for reaching out to make these new uniforms possible. Their support of their colleagues and peers, our Bison student-athletes, is so appreciated.”

Dobie continued, “A uniform outwardly represents the heart and soul of an organization or institution, it’s part of its signature. Inwardly, the uniform represents a self-image, a pride, and a confidence for the athlete who wears it. Bison Football will proudly wear these wonderful uniforms while representing our University for many years to come.”

Manitoba looks to win its first game in the new jerseys during the annual Homecoming game.

Tanit Nagra, UMSU President commented, “UMSU is a proud supporter of Bisons Sports and dedicated student-athletes. We’ve contributed over $200,000 in athletic awards and sponsorship and this year, we’re excited to gift our football team with brand new home and away jerseys which they can wear with pride each time they set foot on the field to represent our university.”

Bison Notes: Tickets for the annual Homecoming game are available through all Ticketmaster locations and also at Investors Group Field on game day.