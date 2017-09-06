Big year for Bisons

September 6, 2017 —

The Bison women’s soccer team will begin their quest for glory against the Regina Cougars Friday night then quickly turn around against the Saskatchewan Huskies on Saturday. Both games get underway at 7pm at the west turf field adjacent the indoor soccer complex on Chancellor Matheson Blvd.

The women’s squad has big plans this year. As hosts the 2017 U SPORTS National Championship, has earned their berth and will compete for the title along with seven other teams from across the country November 9-12.

Head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas is back for her fifth season with third year midfielder, Amanda Wong to lead the team as captain.

Adding international flavour to the herd is top major recruit Florin Wagner (Germany) and returning stars Bruna Mavigner (Brazil) and Abby Eggers (USA).

Tickets for this weekend’s matches are $5 for adults and kids 12U free. Tickets are available at the gate.

Volunteer Opportunities

If you’re interested to get involved, Bison Sports is still accepting volunteers for the 2017 U SPORTS National Soccer Championship.

For information visit gobisons.ca.