Big year for Asper athletes

April 6, 2017 —

Congratulations to Asper students and Bison athletes Cam Teschuk, Ken Rooney, and Byron Spriggs for receiving honours at the annual Brown and Gold Banquet.

Teschuk (fifth-year football) and Rooney (fifth-year volleyball) both took home the Student-Athlete Leadership and Community Development Award for excellence in leadership, community involvement, academics, and athletics. Spriggs was named MVP for men’s hockey. He recently signed an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL’s (American Hockey League) Manitoba Moose.

For details, visit news.umanitoba.ca/big-year-for-bisons and gobisons.ca/news/2017/4/5/general-bison-mhky-goaltender-byron-spriggs-signed-to-amateur-tryout-agreement-by-ahls-manitoba-moose.aspx