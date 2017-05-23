Balanced budget for 2017-18 increases funding for all academic units and key strategic priorities

May 23, 2017 —

Due to long-term prudent fiscal management and a combination of other more recent factors, the University of Manitoba has positioned itself to put forward a balanced budget for 2017-18 that increases funding for all academic units and key strategic priorities.

“I am pleased that the University of Manitoba community has come together, in a challenging fiscal climate, to develop a budget that enables us to advance our integral role in the economic, cultural and social prosperity of this province,” said President and Vice-Chancellor David Barnard.

Based on revenues of $648.1 million, the 2017-18 operating budget invests baseline and one-time-only funds directly into all 16 academic faculties and schools, reinforcing the University of Manitoba’s commitment to its core academic mission.

“We have managed this renewal even as our funding from the Province of Manitoba has remained relatively flat,” added President Barnard “This was possible because in recent years we have all contributed to ensuring this institution stewarded public – and private – funds with responsibility and integrity. Frankly, cautious spending and prudent saving in years past have positioned us favourably today.”

The accountability demonstrated by University of Manitoba leadership in its stewardship of public funds enables the institution to offset relatively flat funding from the Province in the recent Provincial budget. Other factors contributing to the University’s ability this year to increase investments include careful management of the pension plan, and the effect of the provincially mandated public sector wage pause. This year, University of Manitoba staff, including senior administrators, will not receive inflationary wage increases.

In total, faculties are seeing an increase of $12,543,100 over last year’s budget, while Libraries will see an increase of $430,500. As examples, the Faculty of Arts is having $716,000 added to its baseline budget and will receive an additional $765,200 in one-time funding; the Faculty of Science will receive $803,700 in baseline and another $943,100 in one-time funding.

The University is also making strategic investments in the priority areas identified in its strategic plan, Taking Our Place. The bulk of these funds also supports the academic function of the University.

To maintain academic program quality and accessibility, this budget invests in:

• critical faculty and support staff renewal

• faculty service teaching commitments

• the advancement of teaching and learning

($7,281,300)

To enhance the student experience, the budget:

• increases experiential learning opportunities and student financial support

• increases support in areas of identified need (e.g. mental health) and for specific student populations (e.g. international students)

($3,048,900)

To advance the University’s commitment to Indigenous achievement, the budget:

• enables increases to the number of Indigenous scholars

• enhances support for Indigenous students and initiatives

• supports the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

($2,431,400)

To enhance research competiveness and maintain an internationally competitive and supportive research infrastructure, investments are being made in:

• research personnel (faculty and graduate student support)

• research support services for academics and research infrastructure development

($5,029,000)

To build and renew critical infrastructure, the budget supports:

• administrative systems renewal

• information technology infrastructure

• the addressing of deferred and preventative maintenance

($15,435,600 – of which $14,892,000 is one-time)

To strengthen community engagement and partnerships, the budget supports:

• faculty outreach initiatives

($174,000)

Budget Advisory Committee Membership 2017

Chair: David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor

Vice-Chair: Janice Ristock, Provost and Vice-President (Academic)

Vice-Presidents:

Digvir Jayas, Vice-President (Research and International)

John Kearsey, Vice-President (External)

Joanne Keselman, Acting Vice-President (Administration)

Six faculty members from the Senate Planning and Priorities Finance Sub-Committee, including its Chair:

Janice Dodd, Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies, Faculty of Arts

Ada Ducas, Head, Health Sciences Libraries

Mark Gabbert, Associate Professor, History, Faculty of Arts

Kelley Main, Department Head and Professor, Marketing, Asper School of Business

Ahmed Shalaby, Professor, Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering

Feiyue Wang, Professor and Canada Research Chair, Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources

Two support staff members:

Rita Courchaine, Manager, Finance and Administration, Faculty of Education

Holly Madden, Director of Finance, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

Board of Governors: Rennie Zegalski, Chair, Board of Governors’ Finance, Administration and Human Resources Committee

UMFA Assessor: Robert Chernomas, Professor, Department of Economics, Faculty of Arts

University of Manitoba Students’ Union: Tanjit Nagra, President, UMSU

University of Manitoba Graduate Students’ Association: Enoch A-iyeh, President, GSA

Resources to the Committee:

From the Provost’s Office

David Collins, Vice-Provost (Integrated Planning and Academic Programs)

Valerie Shantz, Director of Integrated Planning

From Financial Services