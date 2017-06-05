Awards of Excellence applauds nominated staff

May 23, 2017 —

The annual Awards of Excellence celebrates the exceptional accomplishments, initiatives and teamwork demonstrated by our outstanding support staff.

This year, 31 nominations were received, which represents close to 120 support staff.

To celebrate the nominees, the learning & organizational development (LOD) unit, human resources, organized an interactive social event on May 10 at The Hub restaurant, University Centre.

At the event, nominees and their nominators mingled and networked with colleagues. LOD awarded certificates to all nominees, recognizing their accomplishments. The event featured interactive trivia games, which included a challenge to name as many items on the University of Manitoba crest as possible within one minute.

The Awards of Excellence program supports the university’s strategic plan, Taking Our Place, which prioritizes building community to create an outstanding learning and working environment.

Award winners will be announced in a UM Today story in June.