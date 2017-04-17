Awards a way to say thank you

April 12, 2017 —

If saying ‘thank you’ goes a long way, imagine the impact you can make by nominating someone for an award.

Fun fact: the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management offers a way to bestow recognition upon nearly everyone within our fold.

Behold, the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management Awards.

There are four categories in which you can nominate someone you feel is deserving of special recognition. (You will read more about those categories in a moment).

Nominations can be made by literally anyone. Whether it’s a Recreation Services (Active Living Centre/Joe Doupe Recreation Centre) client recognizing a staff member, a Bison student-athlete wishing to acknowledge a faculty member, or a general office staff member wanting to express the importance a fellow staff member has on the office. There are no restrictions.

Those eligible for awards include: faculty, customer service representatives, Bison Sport coaches, Active Living coordinators, athletic therapists, support staff of the Dean’s Office, facility staff, and directors.

Back to the award categories. Read more about them below:

► Outstanding Contribution Awards (up to three recipients annually)

The Outstanding Contribution Awards recognize the outstanding efforts made by three faculty and/or staff that contribute to the faculty’s mission, vision and values as outlined by the Dean’s office. Individuals recognized for this award strive to foster the values of the faculty through their efforts at work.

► FKRM Distinguished Service Award

The FKRM Distinguished Service Award honours the service contributions of a staff or faculty member who has made sustained and meaningful contributions to the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management (for at least five years). These individuals contribute to creating an outstanding work environment and demonstrate the highest levels of collegiality, resourcefulness, and commitment to the Faculty as evidence in their day-to-day operations and over time.



►Dean’s Teaching Excellence Award

The FKRM Dean’s Teaching Excellence Award recognizes an individual whose teaching has contributed significantly to the lives of our students and to our faculty. These individuals have created a learning environment that focuses on excellence in teaching and student engagement. Distinguished teachers will excel in knowledge, organization, communication and evaluation.



► FKRM Distinguished Scholar Award

The FKRM Distinguished Scholar Award honours the scholarly contributions of a full-time faculty member from the academic ranks who has made sustained and meaningful contributions to research, education, and scholarship. Recipients of this award must exemplify the highest standards of excellence, innovation, creativity, leadership, and dedication within their field in any combination of research, teaching and service.

Nominations can be made online here. Please review the criteria and if you have any questions, please contact awards chairperson Jay Gamey at Jay [dot] Gamey [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Nomination deadline is Monday, May 15.