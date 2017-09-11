Avoid Library Lineups – Check out items on your phone with UMLibraries Self-Checkout
September 11, 2017 —
Self-checkout is at your fingertips with UMLibraries Self-Checkout app.
Avoid the line ups and check out books from anywhere inside a U of M library using your phone.
Get the free UMLibraries Self-Checkout app at the App Store, Google Play or BlackBerry World. It will automatically activate when used in a U of M library and identify which library you are using.
Use the “+” button on the check-out screen to check out an out an item. Before you leave don’t forget to deactivate your items at the UMLibraries Self-Checkout MeeScan deactivation station located at the customer service desk.
Helpful hints
- Fit the entire barcode of the item in your viewfinder.
- Hold the phone steady. The camera needs time to focus.
- Don’t get too close. The best distance is around 15 cm / 6 in.
- Avoid glare. Tilt the phone if necessary.
- Use flash in low light.
Have more questions? Please visit the U of M Libraries at www.umanitoba.ca/libraries