UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
Dafoe Library

Avoid Library Lineups – Check out items on your phone with UMLibraries Self-Checkout

September 11, 2017 — 

Self-checkout is at your fingertips with UMLibraries Self-Checkout app.

Avoid the line ups and check out books from anywhere inside a U of M library using your phone.

Get the free UMLibraries Self-Checkout app at the App Store, Google Play or BlackBerry World. It will automatically activate when used in a U of M library and identify which library you are using.

Use the “+” button on the check-out screen to check out an out an item. Before you leave don’t forget to deactivate your items at the UMLibraries Self-Checkout MeeScan deactivation station located at the customer service desk.

Helpful hints

  • Fit the entire barcode of the item in your viewfinder.
  • Hold the phone steady. The camera needs time to focus.
  • Don’t get too close. The best distance is around 15 cm / 6 in.
  • Avoid glare. Tilt the phone if necessary.
  • Use flash in low light.
     

Have more questions? Please visit the U of M Libraries at www.umanitoba.ca/libraries

 

Libraries

, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top