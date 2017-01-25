Asper team rocks JDC West

January 24, 2017 —

The Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba has returned in triumph from the 2017 Jeux du Commerce (JDC) West.

The largest undergraduate business student competition in Western Canada, JDC West showcases academics, athletics, debate, community involvement, and an out-of-the-box social competition. More than 600 delegates from 12 of Western Canada’s top universities unite annually to compete. This year’s competition took place earlier this month at the University of Alberta.

The achievements of Asper’s “Team Toba” include:

Second Place: Business Strategy, Business Technology, and Not-For-Profit

Third Place: Taxation

Over the course of the seven-month lead-up to the competition, Team Toba volunteered 1,987 hours and raised $16,306 for United Way through the annual Chillin’ for Charity fundraiser. Community involvement is one of the pillars of JDC West.

According to Leah Suderman, VP of Marketing on Asper’s JDC West Team,

It was a great weekend for our team however, after all is said and done, the students involved walk away with so much more than the outcome of the weekend – podium finish or not. The truth is being apart of JDC West and Team Toba is so much more than where you end up placing in your discipline. You walk away with confidence in skills you did not know you possessed, lifelong friendships with people you might not have otherwise met, and memories that will last a lifetime.

For more about the competition from the students themselves, check out this story on the Commerce Students’ Association (CSA) blog.