Argentinian group visits Glenlea Research Station

August 15, 2017 —

The Glenlea Research Station and the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre played hosts on Friday, August 11 to the Novitas Argentina Farmer North America Tour. The full day Argentina farmer program at Glenlea included tours and presentations by Faculty academics – topics and participants noted below:

Morning tour with Glenlea director Tracy Gilson and FFDC staff, along with Julieta Frank and Marisol Rodriguez, translators

Manitoba lunch featuring Danny’s Whole Hog and local foods

Afternoon Session – Academic Presentations with John Morriss, chair