Arden R. Haynes, philanthropists, businessman and friend of the U of M has died

March 27, 2017 —

Arden R. Haynes, Officer of the Order of Canada, a U of M alumnus and honorary degree recipient, and a distinguished leader of the Canadian business community, passed away peacefully at his home on Stony Lake, Ont. on March 23, 2017. He was 90.

Arden is predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Beverly (nee Henderson) and his son William (Bill). He is survived by his devoted children Richard Haynes and Leslie Haynes-Hodgins, his daughter-in-law Carol Haynes and son-in-law Stephen Hodgins.

One of six children of Philip and Mattie Haynes, Arden Haynes was born in 1927 in rural Saskatchewan where he received his, early education. Beginning a pre-medicine program in Regina in 1947, he enrolled in Commerce at this University the following year; and although a future Nobel Laureate in Medicine was perhaps forfeited thereby, Arden Haynes, upon his graduation in 1951 began a remarkably successful career in business. It was here as well that he met Beverly Henderson whom he married in 1952.



Arden had a passion for life, family and career. He was an accomplished painter, golfer and an exceptional fly fisherman. He loved Opera and Jazz and served on the board of the Canadian Opera Company.



Arden joined Imperial Oil in 1951 and remained with the company until his retirement in 1992. His career took him to many remote locations in Canada as well as the USA ending in Toronto as the Chairman and CEO of the company.



Arden believed in corporate ethics, governance and social responsibility. He served on the boards of the Royal Bank, Rio Algom, Power Corp and McCain’s. In 1988, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada. Arden’s dedication to social responsibility lead him to many philanthropic endeavours including The Alzheimer’s Society, Junior Achievement, Diabetes Canada, The Ontario Trillium Foundation and the Olympic Trust. He was honoured with doctorate degrees from the University of Manitoba, Acadia University and York University where he served as Chancellor for 5 years.

Arden has most assuredly practised what he preached: Imperial under his leadership has donated generously to Canadian universities, both in gifts and sponsorships of special academic events. He, personally, co-chairs the Imagine campaign of the Canadian Centre for Philanthropy, has chaired the Diabetes Canada’s fund-raising campaign, and served on the boards of the Trillium Foundation, the Canadian Opera Company and Junior Achievement of Canada. Arden Haynes has, moreover, served as national co-chair of this University’s “Drive for Excellence” and has contributed greatly to its unprecedented levels of success. By his tireless efforts in making approaches on behalf of the University to potential benefactors outside of Manitoba, the success of the Drive was assured. It is reflective of Arden Haynes’ broad view of both corporate and personal responsibility that he has given back something of himself not only to his home University, but to all those who, in the future, will be the beneficiaries of a better University.

A funeral service will be held in St. John’s (York Mills) Anglican Church, 19 Don Ridge Drive, Toronto, on Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. A reception in Arden’s honour will follow at the same location. If desired, the family requests that you make a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences, photographs and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymilesnewbigging.com