Photo by Mark Millet (@mmaaku)

April Instagram photo contest winner

May 1, 2017 — 

The views here on campus are stunning! Nearly 70 participants snapped and shared pics of their favourite campus landscape or view in our April @umstudent Instagram photo contest. The winning image was captured by @mmaaku who will receive a $25 gift card to the Bookstore.
Stay tuned to @umstudent for details of our end of term Instagram photo contest, where sharing your photos could award you $25 at the Bookstore.

Take a look at our top entries from the April contest below.

UM Today Staff

