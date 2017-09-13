Annual pool closure

August 24, 2017 —

The Joyce Fromson Pool will be shut down starting Saturday, August 26, 2017 until Friday September 15, 2017 for annual maintenance.

During this time, the pool receives a complete cleaning of the tank including any repair and maintenance to the filter systems. As one of the busiest active living spaces on campus, this repair period is necessary to ensure continued operation of the pool during the coming year. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during the closure period.

