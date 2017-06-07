UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Annual all-staff golf tournament returns

Join your colleagues at St. Boniface Golf Club on August 8, 2017

June 7, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba All-Staff Golf Tournament and Fundraiser in support of the University of Manitoba Student Food Bank returns on Tuesday, August 8.

Single players and teams of four are encouraged to sign up.

It takes place at St. Boniface Golf Club (100 Youville Street).

It costs $125 per person or $500 per team of four. Prices include green fees, golf cart, buffet dinner, and a hotdog/drink lunch.

For full information contact Mark Gardner at mark [dot] gardner [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

