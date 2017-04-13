Animal scientist honoured for contributions to swine industry

April 11, 2017 —

At Manitoba Pork’s Annual General Meeting on April 5, 2017, Chair George Matheson presented Dr. Laurie Connor with Manitoba Pork’s 2017 Award of Distinction in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the hog industry in teaching and mentoring the next generation of livestock specialists, while advancing swine research provincially and nationally, at all times with passion and integrity.

Throughout almost three decades at the University of Manitoba, first as an associate professor before becoming a full professor in 1999, Dr. Laurie Connor has been an exemplary advocate for agriculture while also pushing for continuous improvement in animal care practices. She has been a positive driving force behind the pork industry: a staunch advocate while at the same time offering us constructive criticism when required.

Laurie has been an excellent, dedicated university lecturer at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and has developed and delivered a variety of short courses and workshops for producers on swine reproduction, behaviour and welfare. Over the years, she has participated in at least 40 research projects related to the pork industry and has been an invited participant at some 35 swine conferences. As well, Laurie has been a tireless and valuable member of many outreach and service activities associated with or relevant to Manitoba pork producers, such as chairing the Manitoba Swine Seminar and the committee responsible for the development of the Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Pigs, among many others.

She has served two five-year terms as Head of the Department of Animal Science, where she has been instrumental in attracting a significant number of new academic hires. Laurie has also worked to upgrade many of the Department’s research laboratories and office space for graduate students and technical staff, as well as the recent upgrade of the T.K. Cheung Animal Research Unit to meet new Level 2 biosecurity standards. Her tireless efforts will influence the future teaching, research and outreach success of the Department, which will in turn benefit the pork industry.

Manitoba Pork has enjoyed a longstanding and valuable relationship with Laurie, and have always appreciated the commitment and energy that she brought to solving some of the challenges we face. On behalf of the pork producers of Manitoba, we present our 2017 Award of Distinction to Dr. Connor and sincerely thank her for her many contributions to our industry.

(Manitoba Pork media release)