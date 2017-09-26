And the prizes go to …

September 26, 2017 —

Reda Elgazzar, an associate professor in Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Sciences, and Anna Kowalski, an office assistant with the Campus Planning Office, are the winners of the early-bird prizes offered for participants who took their Accessibility Training (Customer Service) early.

The prizes were three $100 gift cards to University of Manitoba Campo restaurants and the U of M Bookstore. The early-bird draws took place at the end of August where with two chances to win a $100 restaurant gift card and one $100 bookstore gift card. Another draw will take at the end of October for one $100 restaurant gift card. Names of individuals completing training through UM Learn, Learning and Organizational Development or group in-person training are entered automatically.

Kowalski commented on the training: “The message I liked best was the ‘how can I help’ message. It’s a gentle reminder of reaching out and asking…. Sometimes [with] the best intentions, you rush into a situations at maybe the wrong time, so the reminder to ask if someone needs help is good.”

Accessibility coordinator Krystyl Bergen says that the training is proceeding well, with individuals and units across the campusses. “We are really happy that people are taking the time to complete the training, helping make the University of Manitoba more accessible!”

By law, the training must be completed by Nov. 1.

Read our previous story on Accessibility Training (Customer Service), which includes FAQs.

For more information on the AMA or accessibility at the U of M, see our accessibility hub at umanitoba.ca/accessibility