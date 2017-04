April 6, 2017 —

The Faculty of Engineering invites you to come meet Dean Jonathan Beddoes and join us for a presentation and discussion on the design and intended purpose of the new Stanley Pauley Engineering Building.

Date: Wednesday, May 17th, 2017

Time: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Location: E2 – 202 (Atrium)

Faculty of Engineering, Univesity of Manitoba

Price: FREE

RSVP by May 10th, 2017 to brandy [dot] oreilly [at] umanitoba [dot] ca