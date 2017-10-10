Alumni News Briefs for October, 2017

October 5, 2017 —

Gail Mackisey retires

E.K. Williams Law Library Supervisor Gail Mackisey retired at the end of September, 2017. She began her employment at the E.K. Williams Law Library in August 1992 as a Library Assistant. She held the position of Library Supervisor since 2001.

Dale Gibson (LLB’58) advisor on MTC play

Faculty of Law Graduate and Distinguished Professor Emeritus Dale Gibson assisted playwright Maureen Hunter with his “encyclopedic knowledge of the court system” of 1850s Manitoba, the setting for her play “Sarah Ballenden” which was produced by Manitoba Theatre Centre in May, 2017. In her program notes, Hunter described Gibson’s two-volume book, “Law, Life and Government at Red River” as “an historic treasure.”

Manitoba Law Faculty Grads contributed to book

Richard Wolson (LLB ‘??), Peter Martin (LLB ‘??) and Hersh Wolch (LLB ‘??) contributed to Tough Crimes: True Cases by Top Canadian Criminal Lawyers, edited by Christopher D. Evans and Lorene Shyba, published by Durance Vile Publications in 2014.

