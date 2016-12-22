Alumni achievements in 2016

December 22, 2016 —

The strength of the U of M’s alumni community grows year after year. In 2016, graduates from all stripes were honoured for their hard work, dedication and professional success. Here are some of their stories.

Alumni appointed to Order of Canada

On June 30, 2016, Gov. Gen. David Johnston named a number of University of Manitoba faculty and alumni to the Order of Canada. Read more.

In the fall, Gov. Gen. David Johnston made additional appointments including three more U of M alumni. Read more.

Alumna Wanda Koop selected for Order of Manitoba

Acclaimed artist and alumna Wanda Koop was among 11 people selected to receive the Order of Manitoba this summer. Read more.

Professor inducted into Medical Hall of Fame

Dr. Estelle Simons, already rich in honours and awards for her scientific accomplishments in understanding allergies, is now a member of the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame. Read more.

Insight into groundbreaking research on World AIDS Day

Distinguished Professor Frank Plummer was recognized for his research with the 2016 Canada Gairdner Wightman Award. Read more.

Alumnus named Canada’s top leader

The Financial Post named alumnus Paul Soubry Canada’s top CEO, ranking his leadership and acumen higher than his Bay Street cohorts in Toronto. Read more.

Two alumni appointed to Senate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed seven new senators to the upper chamber on March 18. Two of the seven new legislators, Justice Murray Sinclair and Raymonde Gagné are U of M alumni. Read more.

Four alumni receive Governor General’s Awards

Widely respected Winnipeg artist and U of M alumna Wanda Koop received the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts on March 23. Read more.

Alumni Torchia and Tyc received a Governor General Innovation Award on May 19 for their development of the NeuroBlate System. Read more.

Distinguished Alumnus John Bockstael was recognized for his exceptional volunteer achievements in April with a Sovereign Medal for Volunteers. Read more.

Two bronze medals for U of M alumni at Rio

Paralympian Meghan Montgomery returned to campus after winning bronze in Rio at the Paralympics this summer. Read more. Desiree Scott won her second consecutive Olympic bronze medal as part of the Canadian women’s soccer team. Read more.

Alumni, faculty, staff and students recognized at 2016 YMCA-YWCA Women of Distinction Awards

Of the 12 honourees, five have ties to the U of M, three are alumni. Read more.

Alumni, faculty, students recognized in CBC’s Future 40

The list of the province’s next generation of leaders, builders and change-makers contained a significant number of U of M connections, including 16 alumni, six faculty or staff members, and three current students. Read more.

Desautels Faculty of Music alumnus receives Juno Award Nomination

Curtis Nowosad’s latest album, Dialectics, earned rave reviews within jazz communities world-wide and was given a his first Juno nod in the Solo Jazz Album of the Year category. Read more.