Aimée Craft appointed director of research for National Inquiry into MMIW

January 6, 2017 —

Aimée Craft [BA/2001] has been named director of research for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Craft is an Indigenous lawyer and assistant professor in the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Law. In 2015, she was appointed director of research for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR).

“Ms. Craft brought strong perspectives on traditional knowledge, treaties, Indigenous rights and the United Nations Declaration on the rights of Indigenous peoples to the NCTR,” said NCTR Director Ry Moran.

Craft will be leaving the U of M and the NCTR for her new position with the inquiry.

“Her comprehensive skills and knowledge will be a valuable asset to the vital work undertaken by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls,” said Moran. “We wish Aimée all the best in her important new role.”

Last year, she was named by Canadian Lawyer to its Top 25 Most Influential 2016 – Young Influencers list.