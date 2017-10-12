AG e-news October 6, 2017

October 10, 2017 —

News and events from the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, October 10 – The Department of Animal Science will be hosting a Special Seminar in Room 219 Animal Science Building at 10:00 am. Our guest speaker is Kate Yee from the University of Manitoba Career Services, who will be giving a talk on “You job search starts now!”. All are welcome to attend.

Thursday, October 12 – Be Part of the Agri-Food Conversation is a new monthly speaker series is coordinated by the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre and facilitated by Centre manager Myrna Grahn. Special guest speakers will address an academic and industry audience on timely agriculture and food topics. The new series will also allow for some networking in a casual environment. The first speaker will be Kelley Fitzpatrick, president of NutriScience Solutions, Inc. on the topic “Protein Innovations Canada”. Kelley is a well-recognized expert in numerous areas of Canadian agriculture, health, regulatory and government affairs. Kelley has held roles with Flax Council of Canada and Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals, and holds a M.Sc. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Manitoba. All presentations take place at 3:00 pm at Barley Brothers Craft Beer Restaurant and Bar, 2005 Pembina Highway. For more information please contact Myrna at ffdc [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-883-2524.

Thursday, October 12 – An Advanced Plant Science Seminar will be held in the Carolyn Sifton Lecture Theatre, 130 Agriculture Building at 3:30 pm. Chad Koscielny, Ph.D. student, Department of Plant Science, will be presenting “Analysis of Thermotolerance in Brassica napus L.”. All are welcome to attend. Coffee at 3:00 pm in the Atrium.

October 14 and 28 – Manitoba Rural Women’s Day is scheduled for October 14 (Minnedosa, MB) and October 28 (Komarno, MB). Learn more at http://www.mbwi.ca/manitoba-rural-womens-day-2017/.

Tuesday, October 17 – A Department of Animal Science Seminar will be held on in Room 219 Animal Science Building at 10:00 am. Samuel Ariyibi, M.Sc. student, will make the poster presentation “Standardized Ileal Amino Acid Digestibility of Canola Meal in Broiler Chickens in Relation to the Processing Condition” and Jule Dube-Smith, M.Sc. student, will make the scientific presentation “Microbial Community Perspective into the Brewing of Compost Tea and the Suitability of the Soil-drench Method of Application in Providing Functional Microbial Populations to the Rhizosphere of Commercial Potato Crops in Southern Manitoba”. All are welcome to attend.

Wednesday, October 18 – Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold an educational seminar “Sample Prep: Manual to Automated Methods for Human and Agriculture Applications” in Room 172 Agriculture Building from 12 noon to 1 pm. Refreshments will be provided. Register at http://www.thermofisher.com/eventregistration

Wednesday, October 18 – The second seminar in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences 2017-2018 Seminar Series will be held at 3:30 pm in the Carolyn Sifton Lecture Theatre, 130 Agriculture Building. Mr. Ian Affleck, Executive Director of Plant Biotechnology at CropLife Canada, will present “Helping Canada Grow”. Refreshments will be served at 3:00 pm in the Atrium. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Wednesday, October 25 – The Canadian Centre for Agri-Food Research in Health and Medicine (CCARM) is hosting a “Rapid-Fire Research Symposium” at St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre, 351 Tache Avenue, Winnipeg. Abstracts are due by October 9, 2017 at rrs [at] sbrc [dot] ca (deadline extension).

Wednesday, October 25 – The 9th Annual Daryl F. Kraft Lecture will feature Dr. Brady Deaton, professor in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Guelph and the McCain Family Chair in Food Security, at 2:30 pm in the Richardson International Auditorium, Room 172 Agriculture Building. He will present “Land and Water: Issues and Approaches in Canada, First Nations, and Abroad – Conflict and Cooperation in Natural Resource Use: Institutions and Economic Performance”. Coffee will be available at 2:00 pm. All are welcome.

Friday, October 27 – The Department of Soil Science presents a special seminar with Dr. Rachel Krause, Biology, Canadian Mennonite University on the topic “Soil, Public Health, And the World’s Most Common Parasites: The Soil-Transmitted Helminths”. Presentation is at 12:30 pm in Room 346 Ellis Building. All are welcome.

Saturday, October 28 – Needing some fun ideas on how to carve your jack ‘o lantern this year? Dress up in your Halloween costume and join us at the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre for the Pumpkin Party. Drop in anytime between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Pumpkin carving for the kids – bring your own pumpkin and we’ll take care of the mess! Complimentary carving stencils and snacks. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Admission $5 for age 5 and over. For directions, visit www.ffdc.ca.

Monday, November 6 – The Department of Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics is hosting an Agricultural Risk Management Workshop all day on November 6 at the Four Points – Winnipeg South. Confirmed speakers include Alan Ker and Richard Vyn (University of Guelph), James Rude (University of Alberta), Charles Grant, Julieta Frank and Janelle Mann (University of Manitoba). The Keystone Agricultural Producers will also be presenting. The workshop is meant for producers, policy analysts and academics interested in agricultural risk management. More details to be posted online soon at www.umanitoba.ca/afs/depts/agribusiness/.

November 13-24 – The Research Institute in Oncology and Hematology are offering two training workshops “Microscopy, Optics and Imaging” on November 13-17 and “3D, Spectral Imaging” on November 20-24. To see the workshop and registration details, visit https://www.umanitoba.ca/institutes/manitoba_institute_cell_biology/MICB/Platforms/GCCRD_Training.html.

Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 – The 2017 Manitoba Agronomists Conference themed “Managing Crops to Maintain Markets” will be held in Room 172 Agriculture Building and via webcast. REGISTRATION WILL OPEN WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 8:30 AM. The cost is $225. Register by December 1 to take advantage of the early bird rate of $185. Registration closes December 8. Register early for Winnipeg as space is limited. Graduate students are invited to attend as well as submit posters. Poster requirements and deadlines as well as registration information are on the MAC website at www.manitobaagronomistsconference.ca. Any inquiries can be directed to the MAC Coordinator, Rachel Sydor at mbagconf [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-474-8473.

Friday, December 15 – Save the date! The 22nd Annual Fields on Wheels Conference is themed “NAFTA 2018: Implications for Agricultural Trade and Transportation”. More details coming soon – visit http://ctrf.ca/?page_id=4668.

STAFF AND STUDENT NEWS

Several Faculty academics were recipients of University of Manitoba 2016 Merit Awards (Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Engineering). Kris Dick, Biosystems Engineering, was recognized in the Teaching category. Rob Duncan, Plant Science and Ehsan Khafipour, Animal Science, were recognized in the Research, Scholarly Work and Creative Activities category. Claudio Stasolla, Plant Science, was recognized in the Combination category. Read the whole story at http://news.umanitoba.ca/2016-merit-award-winners-announced.

Pamela Drawbridge, Ph.D. student, Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, was awarded $500 for the best student oral presentation at the Agricultural and Biosciences Conference 2017 held in Winnipeg, September 25-28. The title of Pamela’s presentation was “Investigation of cowpeas as a sustainable nutritious food source”. Her supervisor is Trust Beta.

Myrna Grahn, manager of the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre is taking on a special assignment with the Canadian Federation of Agriculture on a national public trust communication project. This opportunity will expand our networks and connections with the agriculture and food industry across Canada. Her role as the coordinator of this initiative will make Manitoba and the Faculty an important focal point in the public trust discussion nationally, provincially and locally. Myrna will remain with the FFDC in a reduced capacity while she leads this national project. The start date was October 2, 2017 and will last one year. Myrna can continue to be reached by phone (204 230-6826) or email (Myrna [dot] Grahn [at] umanitoba [dot] ca).

Peter Jones, Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals (RCFFN), has been busy with meetings and presentations. He presented “Plant Sterols in Foods: What are the Factors that Impact Efficacy in Cholesterol Lowering?” on September 12 in Bangkok, Thailand at the Beyond Basic Nutrition Symposium. He presented “Recent Developments in Plant Sterol/Stanol Science: Summary of a Global Meeting in October 2016” on September 13 at the 2017 BASF Food Ingredients Asia – Technical Seminar in Thailand. Peter presented “What are the Factors that Impact Plant Sterol Efficacy in Cholesterol Lowering?” on September 14 in Jakara, Indonesia at the Heart Health Status in Indonesia: Reducing Risk Factors with Plant Sterols Symposium. On September 24-25, he attended the Protein Highway Advisory Committee. He attended the ABIC convention September 26, then the RCFFN hosted ABIC industry leaders on September 28 for a tour. Also on September 28, the RCFFN hosted the PC Caucus for a tour. He was an invited guest at the opening of the Roquette Pea Plant in Portage la Prairie on Septmeber 28. Peter traveled to Missoula, MT on September 30 to present at the Montana Association of Naturopathic Physicians conference on the topic “Nutrigenetics: What does the future Hold?” and “The Magic of Monosaturated Fats: Key to the Mediterranean Diet?”.

The 36th Aggie Bedpush ran September 29-30 and was a great success, with over $5100 raised to date for the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation. You have until Tuesday, October 10 to make a donation online. Full details at http://news.umanitoba.ca/aggies-push-bed-in-support-of-children-with-disabilities/.

IN THE NEWS

Nazim Cicek, Biosystems Engineering, wrote an op-ed for the Winnipeg Free Press (October 3) entitled “Household waste can heat our homes” – http://news.umanitoba.ca/op-ed-household-waste-can-heat-our-homes/.

David Lobb, Soil Science, was quoted in the article “Soil erosion costs $3.1 billion in losses” in the Western Producer (September 28) – http://www.producer.com/2017/09/soil-erosion-costs-3-1-billion-in-losses/

Don Flaten, Soil Science, was quoted in the article “Hog production faces opposing ideologies” in th Manitoba Co-operator (September 28) – https://www.manitobacooperator.ca/livestock/hog-production-faces-opposing-ideologies/

Recent alum Fiona Jochum (B.Sc.Agribus)/17) wrote the article” Farm farm gate to China’s plates” for the Manitoba Co-operator (October 4) – https://www.manitobacooperator.ca/news-opinion/news/from-farm-gate-to-chinas-plates/

PUBLICATIONS

Yu, Q., Ponomareva, E., Van Dyk, D., McDonald, M. R., Sun, F. Madani, M., and Tenuta, M. 2017. First Report of the Carrot Cyst Nematode (Heterodera carotae) from Carrot Fields in Ontario, Canada. Plant Disease 101(6):1056

Abdullah MMH, Jew S, Jones PJH.. 2017. Impact on health and healthcare costs if monounsaturated fatty acids were substituted for conventional dietary oils in the United States. Nutr Rev. 2017 Aug 1;75(8):669-670. https://doi.org/10.1093/nutrit/nux033.

Becker, M., Zhang, X., Belmonte, M., Fernando, W.G.D. et al., 2017. Transcriptome analysis of the Brassica napus-Leptosphaeria maculans pathosystem identifies receptor signaling and structural genes underlying plant resistance. The Plant Journal. (in press) DOI: 10.1111/tpj.13514.

Carla D’andreamatteo RD, MSc, Joyce Slater RD, PhD. 2017. Measuring Food Security in Canadian Homeless Adult Men. Canadian Journal of Dietetic Practice and Research, e-First Article : pp. 1-4 https://doi.org/10.3148/cjdpr-2017-026

GENERAL NEWS

The 2017 Annual Undergraduate Student Research Poster Competition will take place Thursday, October 26. It’s a great opportunity for members of the university community and the general public to see the relevance, value, and outstanding caliber of research being conducted by young researchers at the University of Manitoba. Please encourage undergraduate students to participate in this event. Students may wish to present the results of an undergraduate honours thesis completed in the previous academic year; present the results of a summer 2017 research project; or present an original research/scholarly/creative works project that was completed in an undergraduate course. See http://umanitoba.ca/postercompetition/ for further details. The deadline to register is Friday, October 13.

This is a reminder that all U of M employees must take the Accessible Customer Service Training by November 1, 2017 to be in compliance with provincial government legislation. The online training module is approximately 35 minutes long and can be done at your own pace. Alternatively, you may sign up for in-person training through LOD. Read more at http://news.umanitoba.ca/accessible-customer-service-training-early-bird-prizes/.