AG e-news October 23, 2017

October 23, 2017 —

News and events from the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

UPCOMING EVENTS

October 22-25 – The Entomological Society of Canada and the Entomological Society of Manitoba are hosting a scientific meeting of over 200 entomologists from across Canada and the United States at the Fairmont Hotel. The conference is themed “2017 ESC-ESM Joint Annual Meeting: Small is Beautiful” and there will be over 200 presentations on all aspects of entomology. Among the presentations, Terry Galloway, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Entomology will present the Heritage Lecture on “A brief history of biting fly research in Manitoba: It really bites”. See the complete program at http://home.cc.umanitoba.ca/%7Efieldspg/ESC_ESM_meeting_webpage/program.html.

Tuesday, October 24 – There will be a Food and Human Nutritional Sciences Graduate Student Seminar at 3:00 pm in Room 206 Human Ecology Building. Olayinka Olarewaju, Human Nutritional Sciences Ph.D. student, will present “Structure-Function Properties of Vegetable Leaf Polyphenols as Food Ingredients and as Bioactive Agents”.

Wednesday, October 25 – The Canadian Centre for Agri-Food Research in Health and Medicine (CCARM) is hosting a “Rapid-Fire Research Symposium” from 1 pm to 4 pm in the Samuel Cohen Auditorium at St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre, 351 Tache Avenue, Winnipeg.

Wednesday, October 25 – The 9th Annual Daryl F. Kraft Lecture will feature Dr. Brady Deaton, professor in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Guelph and the McCain Family Chair in Food Security, at 2:30 pm in the Richardson International Auditorium, Room 172 Agriculture Building. He will present “Land and Water: Issues and Approaches in Canada, First Nations, and Abroad – Conflict and Cooperation in Natural Resource Use: Institutions and Economic Performance”. Coffee will be available at 2:00 pm. All are welcome.

Thursday, October 26 – The 2017 Undergraduate Student Research Poster Competition will take place from 1:00 – 4:30 pm in the Manitoba Rooms 210 – 224, University Centre. This is a great opportunity for members of the university community and the general public to see the relevance, value, and outstanding calibre of research being conducted by young researchers at the University of Manitoba. Posters will be judged by representatives from the university community, industry, government and community organizations. Prizes of $500, $300 and $200 will be awarded to the top three posters in each of the following five categories: applied sciences; health sciences; natural sciences; social sciences/humanities; and creative works.

Thursday, October 26 – The UofMPress.ca presents “Talking Snacks” with Dr. Janis Thiessen, Department of History, University of Winnipeg, at 2:00 pm in the U of M Archives, 330 Elizabeth Dafoe Library. Dr. Thiessen will present on the history of junk food in Canada – light refreshments provided by Old Dutch Fine Foods!

Thursday, October 26 – An Advanced Plant Science Seminar will be held in the Carolyn Sifton Lecture Theatre, 130 Agriculture Building at 3:30 pm. Rhodesia Celoy, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Plant Science, will be presenting “Growth Compatible Hyperaccumulation of Salicylic Acid in Arabidopsis: Balancing Photosynthesis, Reproduction and Stress Response”. All are welcome to attend. Coffee at 3:00 pm in the Atrium.

Friday, October 27 – The Department of Soil Science presents a special seminar with Dr. Rachel Krause, Biology, Canadian Mennonite University on the topic “Soil, Public Health, And the World’s Most Common Parasites: The Soil-Transmitted Helminths”. Presentation is at 12:30 pm in Room 346 Ellis Building. All are welcome.

Saturday, October 28 – Needing some fun ideas on how to carve your jack ‘o lantern this year? Dress up in your Halloween costume and join us at the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre for the Pumpkin Party. Drop in anytime between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Pumpkin carving for the kids – bring your own pumpkin and we’ll take care of the mess! Complimentary carving stencils and snacks. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Admission $5 for age 5 and over. For directions, visit www.ffdc.ca.

Saturday, October 28 – Manitoba Rural Women’s Day is scheduled for October 28 (Komarno, MB). Learn more at http://www.mbwi.ca/manitoba-rural-womens-day-2017/.

Tuesday, October 31 – A Department of Animal Science Seminar will be held in 219 Animal Science Building at 10:00 am. Elnaz Azad, Ph.D. student, will be giving a scientific talk on “Probiotic and Dietary Manipulation of the Gastrointestinal Tract Microbiota in Ruminants: Towards Improved Performance of Beef Cattle Under Different Dietary Management in Canadian Prairies”. All are welcome to attend.

Tuesday, October 31 – A Department of Entomology Seminar will be presented by Ms. Melanie Dubois, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada on “Surviving the Zom-Bee Apocalypse: Developing Tools to Support Native Bees in Agricultural Ecosystems”. Refreshments at 10:00 am, seminar begins at 10:10 am sharp in 220 Animal Science/Entomology Building. All are welcome.

November 5-6 – The Department of Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics is hosting an Agricultural Risk Management Workshop at the Four Points – Winnipeg South, 2935 Pembina Hwy. Confirmed speakers include: Dan Mazier (President, KAP), Doug Chorney (Assistant Chief Commissioner, CGC), Alan Ker and Richard Vyn (University of Guelph), James Rude (University of Alberta), Charles Grant, Julieta Frank and Janelle Mann (University of Manitoba). The workshop is meant for producers, policy analysts and academics interested in agricultural risk management. No cost but registration is required by emailing Derek Brewin at derek [dot] brewin [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

Wednesday, November 8 – There will be a Soil Science Seminar at 12:30 pm in Room 346 Ellis Building with presenter Dr. Vince Palace, Head Research Scientist, IISD – Experimental Lakes Area Inc. on “Freshwater Oil Spill Research at IISD-ELA.”

November 13-24 – The Research Institute in Oncology and Hematology are offering two training workshops “Microscopy, Optics and Imaging” on November 13-17 and “3D, Spectral Imaging” on November 20-24. To see the workshop and registration details, visit https://www.umanitoba.ca/institutes/manitoba_institute_cell_biology/MICB/Platforms/GCCRD_Training.html.

Thursday, November 16 – The next presenter in the Be Part of the Agri-Food Conversation speaker series will be Trish Jordan, Public and Industry Affairs Director, Monsanto Canada Inc. on the topic “Connecting with Consumers to Share the Agriculture Story”. Join us at 3:30 pm at Barley Brothers Craft Beer Restaurant and Bar, 2005 Pembina Highway. Snacks provided, cash bar. Event is free but registration is required – please contact Myrna at ffdc [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-883-2524.

Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 – The 2017 Manitoba Agronomists Conference themed “Managing Crops to Maintain Markets” will be held in Room 172 Agriculture Building and via webcast. REGISTRATION WILL OPEN WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 8:30 AM. The cost is $225. Register by December 1 to take advantage of the early bird rate of $185. Registration closes December 8. Register early for Winnipeg as space is limited. Graduate students are invited to attend as well as submit posters. Poster requirements and deadlines as well as registration information are on the MAC website at www.manitobaagronomistsconference.ca. Any inquiries can be directed to the MAC Coordinator, Rachel Sydor at mbagconf [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-474-8473.

Friday, December 15 – Save the date! The 22nd Annual Fields on Wheels Conference is themed “NFATA 2018: Implications for Agricultural Trade and Transportation”. More details coming soon – visit http://ctrf.ca/?page_id=4668.

STAFF AND STUDENT NEWS

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Walter Bushuk, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, on October 14 at the age of 88. Dr. Bushuk was an academic in the Departments of Plant Science and Food Science during his career at the University of Manitoba. A memorial service will be held at the Fort Garry United Church, 800 Point Road, on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Interment at the Victoria Beach Cemetery will be held at a later date Read more at http://news.umanitoba.ca/in-memoriam-dr-walter-bushuk/.

Martin Entz, Plant Science, was invited to speak to the Senate standing committee on agriculture and forestry on Sept 26. Martin presented on agroecological strategies for Canadian agriculture in the face of climate change. The following day, Martin joined USC Canada, an NGO working on sustainable food systems and seed diversity, and Dr. Emile Frison, International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems” (http://www.ipes-food.org/images/Reports/UniformityToDiversity_FullReport.pdf), to discuss ecological strategies in sustainable food systems with several members of Parliament.

The newly formed Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences mentorship program for women held their kick-off event on October 16 at The Hub Social Club, University Centre. The first of four formal events planned for the 40 mentors and 20 students participating in this year’s program, the event introduced everyone through an interactive game and followed with food, networking and the groups sharing their expectations for the program. The next event will be held on November 23. Many thanks to NSERC and CWSE-Prairies for their support. For more information or to be contacted for participation next year, email siobhan [dot] maas [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

Trust Beta, Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, co-authored along with Ph.D. exchange student Polyanna Hornung and Professor Rosemary Ribani (Universidade Federal do Paraná (UFPR)) a paper titled “Tuber (Discoreaceae) starch mixtures for biodegradable starch film development” presented at the XIV Encontro Regional Sul de Ciência e Tecnologia de Alimentos (XIV Regional Meeting South of Science and Technology) held at Pontifícia da Universidade Católica do Paraná, Curitiba, Brazil October 9-11.

Mohammad Sayeed Islam, Biosystems Engineering, has successfully defended his M.Sc. thesis entitled “Relationship between Textile Irregularities and Pre-Mature Rupture of Polyester Vascular Graft Knitted Fabric” on August 29. The examination committee was comprised of Dr. Tammi Feltham from Biosystems Engineering, and Dr. Marolo Alfaro from Civil Engineering department. The defense session was chaired by Professor Ramanathan Sri Ranjan of Biosystems Engineering Department. Mohammad’s advisor was Dr. Mashiur Rahman.

IN THE NEWS

Jordan Bannerman and Kateryn Rochon, Entomology, were quoted in the National Post (October 22) in the article “‘The land of pestilence’: Manitoba’s latest insect invasion involves imposter Ladybugs” and the Winnipeg Free Press (October 17) in the article “Beware the kiss of the lady beetle” – http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/the-land-of-pestilence-manitobas-latest-insect-invasion-involves-imposter-ladybugs and https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/local/beware-the-kiss-of-the-lady-beetle-451182443.html (behind paywall).

The Corn Agronomy Project is featured in Country Guide (October 18), with quotes from Yvonne Lawley and Patrick Walther, Plant Science, Don Flaten, Magda Rogalsky and Paul Bullock, Soil Science, and Derek Brewin, Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics – https://www.country-guide.ca/2017/10/18/prairie-corn-agronomics-and-economics/51938/

Don Flaten, Soil Science, was quoted in the article “Protestors target hog manure” in the Western Producer (October 19) – http://www.producer.com/2017/10/protestors-target-hog-manure/.

Ehsan Khafipour, Animal Science, was quoted in the article “Study looks at good bacteria to reduce antibiotic use” in the Western Producer (October 19) – http://www.producer.com/2017/10/study-looks-at-good-bacteria-to-reduce-antibiotic-use/

Francis Zvomuya, Soil Science, participated with the Minister of Sustainable Development Rochelle Squires in a media update on October 16 which resulted in several stories – http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/soil-testing-st-boniface-winnipeg-1.4356495; http://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/no-reason-for-concern-over-contaminants-in-st-boniface-gardens-province-1.3634365; https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/local/st-boniface-vegetables-safe-to-eat-playground-safe-for-kids-province-and-u-of-m-expert-say-451125843.html (behind paywall); http://www.winnipegsun.com/2017/10/16/st-boniface-soil-is-safe-minister; http://www.metronews.ca/news/winnipeg/2017/10/16/st-boniface-dirt-is-not-that-soiled-says-manitoba-government.html

Siobhan Maas was interviewed by Manitoba Farm Journal (October 13) on the new Faculty mentorship program – select October 13 and start listening at 13:10 mark https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/radio/mb-farm-journal

Martin Entz, Plant Science, was quoted in the article “Can organic no till work in the field?” in the Manitoba Co-operator (October 12) – https://www.manitobacooperator.ca/crops/can-organic-no-till-work-in-the-field/

Digvir Jayas, distinguished professor in Biosystems Engineering, was quoted in the article “Formerly parched grain now fighting moisture after September rains” in the Manitoba Co-operator (October 12) – https://www.manitobacooperator.ca/crops/formerly-parched-grain-now-fighting-moisture-after-september-rains/

Don Flaten, Soil Science, was quoted in the article “Broadcasting nitrogen in fall least efficient approach” in the Manitoba Co-operator (October 12) – https://www.manitobacooperator.ca/news-opinion/news/broadcasting-nitrogen-in-fall-least-efficient-approach/.

PUBLICATIONS

Brewin, D. G., & Malla, S. (2017). The value of a novel biotechnology: Lessons from Canada’s canola crop and implications for China. China Agricultural Economic Review, 9(3), 355-368.

Kulshreshtha, S., C. Grant, B. Amiro, K. Ominski, G. Legesse, and A. Alemu. Economic and greenhouse gas emission impacts of doubling of forage area in Manitoba, Canada. Canadian Journal of Soil Science 97:487 – 496.

Olatinsu AO, Sihag J, Jones PJH.. 2017. Relationship Between Circulating Fatty Acids and Fatty Acid Ethanolamide Levels After a Single 2-h Dietary Fat Feeding in Male Sprague-Dawley Rats : Elevated levels of oleoylethanolamide, palmitoylethanolamide, linoleoylethanolamide, arachidonoylethanolamide and docosahexanoylethanolamide after a single 2 h dietary fat feeding in male Sprague Dawley rats. Lipids. 2017 Oct 14. doi: 10.1007/s11745-017-4293-7.

GENERAL NEWS

GradSteps is a set of professional development workshops offered by the Faculty of Graduate Studies. This expansive set of workshops are offered quite regularly (anywhere from six to fifteen are offered in any given month) and cover a wide array of topics designed to help ensure timely progression through your graduate program. A quick review of the upcoming or recently completed topics list reveals that subject areas to be covered include Funding Opportunities through MITACS; Research Essentials; International Student Success; Interpersonal Communication Skills; Networking and Job Search Strategies – Tips for Success; Predatory Publishing – What You Need to Know; CIHR Grant Writing; A Guide to Research Ethics Board Submissions; and a host of others! More information on these workshops can be found at: http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/graduate_studies/workshops/

This is a reminder that all U of M employees must take the Accessible Customer Service Training by November 1, 2017 to be in compliance with provincial government legislation. The online training module is approximately 35 minutes long and can be done at your own pace. Alternatively, you may sign up for in-person training through LOD. Read more at http://news.umanitoba.ca/accessible-customer-service-training-early-bird-prizes/.