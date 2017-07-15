AG e-news July 14, 2017

July 14, 2017 —

News and events from the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 15 – August 19 – Check out the summer family events Saturdays (10 am to 2 pm) at the Bruce D. Campbell Farm & Food Discovery Centre, from ice cream parties to insect investigation and much more. Cost: $5.00 per person over 5 years old. Call 204-883-2524 or email ffdc [at] umanitoba [dot] ca for more information. See the entire summer schedule at http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/afs/discovery_centre/summerevents.html.

Wednesday, July 19 – The Soybean Management and Research Transfer (SMART) Day is an all-day educational event for farmers and agronomists to sharpen their soybean management skills. Attendees will tour agronomic research plots, learn how results can be applied to their farm and interact with researchers and production specialists. Speakers include Plant Science’s Kristen MacMillan and Rob Gulden. It is scheduled for 8:30 am to 3 pm at the Canada-Manitoba Crop Diversification Centre in Portage la Prairie. For more details and to register visit http://www.manitobapulse.ca/smart-day-2017/.

Thursday, July 27 – There will be a Department of Soil Science M.Sc. Thesis Defense at 9:30 am in Room 346 Ellis Building. Justice Zhanda will present “Assessing thermal indices for modeling grain corn phenological development on the Prairies”.

August 6-8 – The Canadian Society for Bioengineering annual general meeting and conference themed “Food, Fuel and Fibre for a Sustainable Future” will be held at Canad Inns Polo Park, Winnipeg. The event will also host the national gathering of the CIGR Section VI Bioprocesses (Postharvest Technology and Process Engineering). For more details, see the conference website: www.csbe-scgab.ca/winnipeg2017.

Thursday, August 17 – The Manitoba Soil Science Society (MSSS) Summer Tour is themed “Reducing Tillage, Recycling P and Recovering Soil Structure” and will feature soils around Portage la Prairie and MacGregor. Highlights include P recovery at the Portage Water Pollution Control Facility, soil management practices for vegetable crops, measuring soil improvement with cover crops and strip tillage for row crops. Test your soils knowledge at our 3 soil pits with our “pit crew” to win prizes. CCA credits available: 5.0 in Soil and Water Management and 0.5 in Nutrient Management. Advance registration required ($85/person; students $55 until Aug. 3) and includes lunch. Bus departs from Sobeys parking lot (Kenaston & McGillivray) in Winnipeg at 7:30 or 8:15 at CMCDC Portage. For more information and registration form, visit http://events.umanitoba.ca/EventList.aspx?fromdate=8/1/2017&todate=8/31/2017&display=Month&type=public&eventidn=13859&view=EventDetails&information_id=29857.

September 25-28 – The Agricultural Bioscience International Conference is coming to Winnipeg! Themed “Solutions Start Here”, ABIC 2017 is the premier global meeting which promotes innovation in bioscience to ensure sustainable food, feed, fibre and fuel security as the climate changes. Delegates from around the world will gather to promote the application of agricultural biotechnology. Program and keynotes can be explored at the conference webiste. Register today at http://www.abic.ca/abic2017.html.

STAFF AND STUDENT NEWS

We notified you back in March that Rotimi Aluko, Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, had been named a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). He was presented with the honour at the IFT17 meeting in June in Las Vegas. Read more at http://news.umanitoba.ca/food-chemist-honoured-by-his-peers/.

We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2017 Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences Support Staff Awards. The first award was presented to Aimé Chaput, technician with Animal Science and the Glenlea Research Station, and the second to Heather Wiebe, confidential secretary in the Dean’s Office. All nominees, including Mark Miller-Williams, RCFFN; Peter Hildebrand, Biosystems Engineering; Louise Grapentine, RCFFN; and team members Cathy Bay, and Rob Visser, Plant Science and their nominators were acknowledged at an Animal Science BBQ – many thanks to who organized the event. Congratulations to each of you – your support helps make the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences an outstanding workplace!

A number of faculty and staff members were recently recognized for long service to the University of Manitoba. Those acknowledged for 25 years of service included Martin Scanlon, Rob Currie, Cathy Bay, Allison Paulusma and Ross McQueen. Congrats!

Trust Beta, Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, attended a workshop on “Attaining Sustainable Services from Ecosystems through Trade-off Scenarios (ASSETS)” held at Anne’s Lodge, Zomba, Malawi, July 11. The theme of the workshop was “Policy-Science interface: Meeting sustainable livelihoods through sustainable ecosystems management”. During the workshop, the contribution of the University of Manitoba to the nutrient database of crops grown in central and northern Malawi was showcased in a presentation on “Reclaiming our nutritious past: landraces for food sovereignty and nutrition security” made by colleague Dr. Mangani Katundu (University of Malawi, Chancellor College) on behalf of the Malawi Farmer-to-Farmer Agroecology (MAFFA) and Farmer Led Climate Smart Agriculture projects.

The Faculty hosted the Diploma Class of 1967 as the group celebrated their 50th reunion on July 8. The group enjoyed a tour of campus as well as a visit to the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre. https://twitter.com/rogalskymtr/status/883710301216157701.

IN THE NEWS

Recent diploma grads Jake Ayre, Bailey Sigvaldason and Carter McKinney are featured on the cover of KAP’s magazine the Farmer’s Voice (Summer 2017). Their story “Meet the new faces of agriculture” is on page 4. Martin Entz, Plant Science, is also noted in GM James Battershill’s message on page 30. Check it out at https://static.agcanada.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/FMV170706.pdf.

Kateryon Rochon, Entomology, was interviewed in an article written by Bailey Sigvaldason (originally for the Advanced Communications and Rural Leadership course) entitled “Ticks on the Move”. The article was picked up by Cattle Country (July 2017) – see page 4 at http://www.mbbeef.ca/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/July-2017-Cattle-Country.pdf.

Kateryn was also interviewed by the Globe and Mail (July 11) for the article “Nature on the move” – https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/health-and-fitness/health/four-pest-and-plant-species-that-pose-health-risks-and-how-to-protectyourself/article35577281/

Kim Ominski, Animal Science and Mario Tenuta, Soil Science, along with others are featured in Christine Rawluk’s article “Combining management strategies to reduce whole farm greenhouse gas emissions” which appeared in Cattle Country (July 2017 – see page 7 at http://www.mbbeef.ca/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/July-2017-Cattle-Country.pdf.

Rick Holley, Professor Emeritus in Food Science, was interviewed for the story “5 summer food poisoning risks and how to avoid them” on Globalnews – http://globalnews.ca/news/3568793/5-summer-food-poisoning-risks-and-how-to-avoid-them/.

Peter Jones, Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals, was interviewed regarding the TMPLR project and its mobile unit. Articles appeared in the Interlake Enterprise (page 12 at http://enterprisenews.ca/Enterprise_Vol9_Issue27_LR.pdf) as well as the Headingley Headliner (http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/our-communities/headliner/Researching-Manitobans-lifestyles-health-429410883.html).

Mario Tenuta, Soil Science, was quoted in the article “Better nitrogen efficiency, now and in the future” in the Manitoba Co-operator (July 6) – https://www.manitobacooperator.ca/crops/better-nitrogen-efficiency-now-and-in-the-future/.

Harunur Rashid, graduate student in Plant Science, was quoted in the article “Gene labelling tools hope to better target blackleg” in the Manitoba Co-operator (July 6) – https://www.manitobacooperator.ca/crops/gene-labelling-tools-hope-to-better-target-blackleg/

Joanne Thiessen Martens, Plant Science, was quoted in a Country Guide article on “‘Farmscaping’ for profitability, sustainability” – https://www.country-guide.ca/2017/06/27/farmscaping-for-profitability-sustainability/51371/

Martin Entz, Katherine Stanley and Joanne Thiessen Martens, all from Plant Science, were featured in the May-June 2017 issue of Crops and Soils Magazine, published by the American Society of Agronomy. The article, entitled “Organic Management in the Prairie Provinces”, highlights the Organic Agronomy Training Program offered by the U of M together with the Prairie Organic Grain Initiative, as well as a green manure bioassay tool developed to help assess soil fertility on organic farms.

Jason Gibbs, Entomology, was quoted in the Brandon Sun (July 10) story “Virden-area beekeeper turns his yard into a hive of activity” – http://www.brandonsun.com/local/virden-area-beekeeper-turns-his-yard-into-a-hive-of-activity-433529073.html.

Jason was also noted in the Michigan State University news blog MSU Today for his work on a pollinator conservation project – http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-lands-usda-grant-to-improve-landscapes-for-healthy-pollinators/.

Yvonne Lawley, Plant Science, was interviewed for the story “Soybeans shine with no-till systems” in Grainews (June 10) – https://www.grainews.ca/2016/06/10/soybeans-shine-with-no-till-systems/.

The $500k donation from Bell Canada to the Faculty for Internet of Things (IoT) projects was noted in the IOT Evolution magazine news blog – http://www.iotevolutionworld.com/iot/articles/432965-will-precision-agriculture-help-save-world-its-step.htm.

And now for a quirky story – alumnus Joel Grenier (DipAgric/04) was highlighted in this CBC story about a 200-lap go-kart race happening in his yard in St. Labre, MB – http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-st-labre-200-1.4196322.

PUBLICATIONS

Othman, RA, Myrie, SB, Mymin, D, Roullet, JB, DeBarber, AE, Steiner, RD, and Jones, PJH. 2017. Thyroid Hormone Status in Sitosterolemia Is Modified by Ezetimibe. J Pediatr. 2017 Jun 15. pii: S0022-3476(17)30742-4. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpeds.2017.05.049 [Epub ahead of print]

Shao, Y., Hu, Z., Yu, Y., Mou, R., Zhu, Z., and Beta, T. 2018. Phenolic acids, anthocyanins, proanthocyanidins, antioxidant activity, minerals and their correlations in non-pigmented, red, and black rice. Food Chemistry 239: 733-741.

Jeke, N., A. Hassan, and F. Zvomuya. 2017. Phytoremediation of biosolids from an end-of-life municipal lagoon using cattail (Typha latifolia L.) and switchgrass (Panicum virgatum L.). Int. J. Phytorem. 19: 270-280.

Soloway, A.D., B.D. Amiro, A.L. Dunn, and S.C. Wofsy. 2017. Carbon neutral or a sink? Uncertainty caused by gapfilling long-term flux measurements for an old-growth boreal black spruce forest. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology 233: 110-121.

Koiter, AJ, PN Owens, EL Petticrew, DA Lobb. 2017. The role of soil and surface properties on the particle size distribution and carbon content of eroded sediment on agricultural hillslopes. Catena 153: 194-206.

GENERAL NEWS

The CWSE-WISE Kidnetic program is hiring a Coordinator – https://umanitoba.hua.hrsmart.com/ats/js_job_details.php?reqid=20159. This position is a collaboration between Dr. Annemieke Farenhorst, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Dr. Nusraat Masood, Faculty of Engineering. Deadline to apply in July 20.

Do you have high blood pressure? The University of Manitoba is conducting a study to investigate the effects of aged garlic extract on high blood pressure. The study is open to men and women who meet the following criteria: aged 40 – 70 years; elevated blood pressure; not currently taking blood pressure lowering medication; and non-smokers. Participants will be compensated for their contribution to this study. For more information phone: (204) 474-9989 or email: garlictrial [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

A new online system for booking outdoor spaces on campus was recently launched. Until now, booking an outdoor space involved a paper form and required going to several offices across campus to get signed approvals. The system now lives within the JUMP portal and is open to staff, faculty and students. More information and links to the new system can be found here: http://news.umanitoba.ca/planning-a-rally-or-barbecue-new-online-tool-makes-booking-outdoor-spaces-fast-and-easy/