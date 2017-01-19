AG e-news January 27, 2016

January 27, 2017 —

News and events from the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, University of Manitoba.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, January 31 – A Department of Animal Science Seminar will be held on in Room 219 Animal Science Building at 11:30 am. Kelsey Fehr, M.Sc. student, Animal Science, will make the poster presentation “Mammary microbiome and udder health: The role of Environment”. All are welcome to attend.

Tuesday, January 31 – A Department of Entomology Seminar will be presented by Dr. Maya Evenden, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Alberta, (DEGSA Invited Speaker, Endowment Fund Speaker Series) on “The chemical ecology of a tritrophic interaction on horticultural ash (Fraxinus spp.) in urban forests of the Prairie Provinces”. Refreshments at 10:00 am, seminar begins at 10:10 am sharp in 220 Animal Science/Entomology Building.

Tuesday, January 31 – There will be a NCLE Special Seminar featured Dr. Grahame Coleman, Animal Welfare Science Centre, Faculty of Veterinary Science and Agriculture, University of Melbourne, Australia on the topic “Public Attitudes, Knowledge, Trust and Livestock Industry Sustainability” at 3:30 pm in the Richardson International Auditorium, 172 Agriculture Building. Refreshments at 3:00 pm – everyone is welcome.

February 1-2 – The Manitoba Swine Seminar 2017 will take place at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre. Among this year’s speakers are Dr. Martin Nyachoti, Animal Science, and Michele Rogalsky, School of Agriculture. Register online and check out the complete program at www.ManitobaSwineSeminar.ca.

Tuesday, February 7 – The Department of Animal Science will be hosting a Special Seminar in honour of Dr. T. K. Cheung, a former student of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences who has made significant contributions to the Department of Animal Science. Our guest speaker this year is Dr. Herman Barkema, Professor of Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases, and NSERC Industrial Research in Infectious Diseases of Dairy Cattle, University of Calgary, who will be giving a talk in 219 Animal Science Building at 11:30 am. The title of his talk is “Effect of restriction in the use of antibiotics in food animals on antibiotic resistance in production animals and humans”. All are welcome to attend.

Wednesday, February 15 – Two conference-length Soil Science Seminars will take place at 12:30 pm in Room 346 Ellis Building. Masoud Goharrokhi, Ph.D. student, will present “Assessing some of the issues associated with the time-integrated fine sediment sampler (TIFSS).” Mayowa Adelekun, Ph.D. student. “Simulation of greenhouse gas fluxes from perennial forage grasses and annual crops using the DNDC model.”

Wednesday, February 15 – The next seminar in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences Seminar Series will be held at 3:30 pm in the Richardson International Auditorium, 172 Agriculture Building. Owen Roberts, Director of Research Communications, University of Guelph and Ed Cassavoy, Director of Reader Engagement and Content Commercialization, the Toronto Star, will present “So what and who cares? How agriculture can get urban media’s attention ”. Refreshments will be served at 3:00 pm in the Atrium. Everyone is welcome to attend.

April 24-26 – The Agricultural Institute of Canada will be holding its 2017 conference in Winnipeg. The theme is “Agricultural Innovation in a Changing Environment”. The conference will foster important discussions among policy makers, industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the research community about agriculture’s impact on the environment in a changing climate. AIC 2017 will also showcase world-class innovative research taking place across Canada and explore how green growth in the sector can build on a strong scientific, evidence-based foundation. Visit http://www.aic.ca/conferences-and-events/aic2017/ to stay up to date.

STAFF AND STUDENT NEWS

Martin Nyachoti, Animal Science, was an invited speaker at the 2017 Banff Pork Seminar held in Banff, AB from January 10-12. Martin’s presentation was on “Canadian Alternatives to Dietary Antibiotics as Growth Promotants”. While in Banff Martin also spoke on “Canola Meal Utilization in Swine Rations – Recent Updates” at a Canola Meal Event organized by Canola Council of Canada.

Martin will give an invited talk at the 2017 Manitoba Swine Seminar to be held in Winnipeg on February 1 and 2. Martin’s presentation is entitled “An Update on Canola Meal Utilization in Swine Rations”.

Michelle Carkner, Katherine Stanley and Joanne Thiessen Martens (all from Plant Science), along with Brenda Frick (Saskatchewan), led workshops in Saskatoon SK and Lacombe, AB, on January 10 and 12, respectively, as part of the Organic Agronomy Training program being offered through the Prairie Organic Grain Initiative and the University of Manitoba. Workshops were geared toward agronomists wishing to gain knowledge of organic farming systems to be able to advise organic farmer clients. The workshops focused on diagnosing complex management issues on organic farms and developing potential solutions through a farm system co-design process.

The Ninth Annual Chili Smackdown this week featured a record number of student entries (7 out of the 8!), and scorched the judges’ tastebuds but not before they selected a winner. Plant Biotechnology student Chris Manchur’s concoction “Threat Level Midnight” took the Smackdown belt. A big thanks to all who entered the competition and to our judges Martin Scanlon, Myrna Grahn and Cory Martin. The FASO chili lunch raised funds for Siloam Mission.

IN THE NEWS

Kim Ominski, Animal Science, was quoted in the article “Research and ranching” in the Manitoba Co-operator (January 25) – http://www.manitobacooperator.ca/livestock/beef-and-forage-initiative-focusses-on-education-and-research/.

Rob Gulden, Plant Science, was quoted in the article “Waterhemp new threat for Manitoba soybeans” in the Western Producer (January 23) – http://www.producer.com/2017/01/waterhemp-found-in-manitoba/.

Patrick Walther, graduate student in Plant Science, was featured in the article “Is strip tillage the new black for Manitoba farmers?” in the Manitoba Co-operator (January 26) – read it on page 17 at http://static.agcanada.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MBC170126.pdf.

Diploma alum Cal Penner and his family are featured in the article “Diversification keeps family seeing rainbows” in the Western Producer (January 19) – http://www.producer.com/2017/01/diversification-keeps-family-seeing-rainbows/

PUBLICATIONS

Yang C, Yang X, and MZ Fan. Apical Na+-dependent neutral amino acid exchanger ASCT2 and mTOR-signaling components are expressed along the entire jejunal crypt-villus axis in young pigs fed a liquid milk replacer. Canadian Journal of Animal Science, 2017, 97: 19-29. dx.doi.org/10.1139/cjas-2016-0021.

E. Velayudhan, K. Schuh, T. A. Woyengo, J. S. Sands and C. M. Nyachoti. 2017. Effect of expeller extracted canola meal on growth performance, organ weights, and blood parameters of growing pigs. J. Anim. Sci. doi:10.2527/jas.2016.1046.

Agyekum, A.K., E. Kiarie, M.C. Walsh, and C.M. Nyachoti. 2016. Postprandial portal glucose and lactate fluxes, insulin production, and portal vein-drained viscera oxygen consumption in growing pigs fed a high-fiber diet supplemented with a multi-enzyme cocktail. J. Anim. Sci. 94:3760-3770.

Agyekum, A.K., E. Kiarie, M.C. Walsh, and C.M. Nyachoti. 2016. Postprandial portal fluxes of essential amino acids, volatile fatty acids, and urea-nitrogen in growing pigs fed a high fibre diet supplemented with a multicarbohydrase enzyme. J. Anim. Sci. 94:3771-3785.

Alphonse PA, Ramprasath V, Jones PJ. 2017. Effect of dietary cholesterol and plant sterol consumption on plasma lipid responsiveness and cholesterol trafficking in healthy individuals. Br. J. Nutr. 2017 Jan 23:1-11. doi: 10.1017/S0007114516004530. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28112077

Liebig, M.A., A.J. Franzluebbers, C. Alvarez, T.D. Chiesa, N. Lewczuk, G. Piñeiro, G. Posse, L. Yahdjian, P. Grace, O. Machado Rodrigues Cabral, L. Martin-Neto, R. de Aragão Ribeiro Rodrigues, B. Amiro, D. Angers, X. Hao, M. Oelbermann, M. Tenuta, L.J. Munkholm, K. Regina, P. Cellier, F. Ehrhardt, G. Richard, R. Dechow, F. Agus, N. Widiarta, J. Spink, A. Berti, C. Grignani, M. Mazzoncini, R. Orsini, P.P. Roggero, G. Seddaiu, F. Tei, D. Ventrella, G. Vitali, A. Kishimoto-Mo, Y. Shirato, S. Sudo, J. Shin, L. Schipper, R. Savé, J. Leifeld, L. Spadavecchia, J. Yeluripati, S. Del Grosso, C. Rice and J. Sawchik. 2016. MAGGnet: An international network to foster mitigation of agricultural greenhouse gases. Carbon Management. Vol.7(3-4), p.243-248, DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2016.1180586

GENERAL NEWS

Indigenous Scholar Applicants Welcomed – The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences is seeking its first Indigenous Scholar. Application deadline is February 27, 2017. Full details including a link to the position description at http://news.umanitoba.ca/new-fund-helps-faculty-recruit-indigenous-scholar/.

The Canadian Society for Bioengineering has issued a Call for Abstracts for its 2017 AGM and Technical Conference in Winnipeg, MB, August 6-10, 2017 which is themed “Food, Fuel and Fiebre for a Sustainable Future”. Abstracts on a wide range of topics are due February 1 and complete submission details can be found at https://www.conftool.com/csbe-scgab2017/.

Pulse nutrition study needs volunteers – if you are between 18-45, you might be eligible to participate in a pulse nutrition study. Supplement foods and compensation provided. Contact pulsetrial [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-480-1042 for more information.

Hot Water Shutdown – Please be advised that Physical Plant will be shutting down domestic hot water to the Agriculture Building and the greenhouses on Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 8:00 AM until Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 3:00 PM. There will be no hot water available during the length of this shutdown. Reason: to replace hot water storage tank. If you have any questions or concern, please contact Bert Requeima at 770-2903.

Fiscal Year End – Our fiscal year end of March 31, 2017 is just around the corner. Visit our Year End at the University website (http://umanitoba.ca/admin/financial_services/comptrollers/yearend.htm) to review the Year End Guidelines & Schedule for 2016-17 which includes frequently asked questions, key deadline dates, checklists & your Financial Services contacts to help you through the process.