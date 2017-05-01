Administrative Professionals Day is April 26

April 25, 2017 —

What would we do without them? Administrative professionals help to ensure projects are delivered on time, organize committee meetings and record proceedings, answer questions and help solve problems. They are often the first point of contact in units at the University of Manitoba, greeting others and making them feel welcome, and ensuring that correct information is provided.

In light of Administrative Professionals Day, the U of M extends its sincere appreciation to all the administrative and support staff.

“Along with President David Barnard and the senior administration team, I would like to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of our administrative professionals,” says Gregory Juliano, associate vice-president (human resources). “They are dedicated, hard-working and focused on high-quality service, helping to make our university an outstanding learning and work environment.”

Their work this year was especially notable, adds Juliano. He cites the recent labour disruption and changes to the academic timetable as being challenging to all, including front-line support staff.

Juliano encourages faculty and staff to thank administrative professionals for being part of the team and contributing to the campus community.

This year, the U of M is pleased to celebrate its 140th anniversary and being the recipient of the 2017 Canada’s Best Diversity Employers Award.

______

Created in 1952 and originally named National Secretary’s Day, the goal of celebrating administrative staff was to promote the value and importance of secretaries. While the name has changed in order to reflect differing job titles and duties across various organizations, the importance of these roles remains the same.

Administrative Professionals Day is one of few secular holidays celebrated worldwide: proof that employees all over the globe should feel recognized, valued and appreciated for their hard work and enthusiasm.