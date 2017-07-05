Academic (Vacancy Number: 800-066-17)

UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
July 5, 2017 — 

The Faculty of Architecture invites applications for the position of Assistant Professor in the Department of Architecture.
Position start date: January 1, 2018
Closing date for applications: September 1, 2017
Position number: 24086
Title: Assistant Professor
Salary Range: Salary will commensurate with experience and qualifications
The Faculty of Architecture seeks a colleague to teach in areas of design and building systems, with specialization in sustainability and/or digital technologies.

Candidates must possess a professional degree in architecture and a post-professional degree in architecture or a related field. Candidates must demonstrate research achievements through scholarship and/or practice, and have a track record in teaching architectural design studio and building systems, integrating sustainability and/or digital technologies. The candidate should demonstrate effective written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills.

