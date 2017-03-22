New Academic Jobs – March 22, 2017
FACULTY OF KINESIOLOGY AND RECREATION MANAGEMENT
Position: Two tenure-track positions at the rank of Assistant or Associate Professor
Position number: 23389, 23390
Deadline: April 3, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2017
For information:
For further information, please contact either Dr. Douglas Brown, Dean (Douglas [dot] Brown [at] umanitoba [dot] ca) or Dr. Sarah Teetzel, Search Committee Chair (Sarah [dot] Teetzel [at] umanitoba [dot] ca), Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba.
FACULTY OF EDUCATION
Position: Full-time, tenure-track position at the level of Assistant Professor in the area of Counselling Psychology
Position number: 23513
Deadline: April 17, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2017
For information:
Dr. Rob Renaud, c/o. Tamara Gillam, Office of the Dean, Rm. 225 Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3T 2N2; Telephone (204)-474-9170; Fax: (204)-474-7550, email: Tamara [dot] Gillam [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Position: Full-time tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor
Position number: 23694
Deadline: April 30, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2017
For information:
Dr. Yuewen Gong
Search Committee Chair & Associate Dean (Research)
College of Pharmacy, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
University of Manitoba
Apotex Centre, 750 McDermot Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3E 0T5
Email: Yuewen [dot] Gong [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
College of Nursing
Position: Three-year term Instructor II/Senior Instructor position
Position number: 23685
Deadline: April 22, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2017
For information:
Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2, or acadnurs [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
College of Nursing
Position: Three-year term (renewable) Instructor I position
Position number: 23686
Deadline: April 22, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2017
For information:
Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2, or acadnurs [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
