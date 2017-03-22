New Academic Jobs – March 22, 2017

March 22, 2017 —

FACULTY OF KINESIOLOGY AND RECREATION MANAGEMENT

Position: Two tenure-track positions at the rank of Assistant or Associate Professor

Position number: 23389, 23390

Deadline: April 3, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:

For further information, please contact either Dr. Douglas Brown, Dean (Douglas [dot] Brown [at] umanitoba [dot] ca) or Dr. Sarah Teetzel, Search Committee Chair (Sarah [dot] Teetzel [at] umanitoba [dot] ca), Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba.

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

Position: Full-time, tenure-track position at the level of Assistant Professor in the area of Counselling Psychology

Position number: 23513

Deadline: April 17, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Rob Renaud, c/o. Tamara Gillam, Office of the Dean, Rm. 225 Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3T 2N2; Telephone (204)-474-9170; Fax: (204)-474-7550, email: Tamara [dot] Gillam [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Position: Full-time tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor

Position number: 23694

Deadline: April 30, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Yuewen Gong

Search Committee Chair & Associate Dean (Research)

College of Pharmacy, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba

Apotex Centre, 750 McDermot Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3E 0T5

Email: Yuewen [dot] Gong [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Nursing

Position: Three-year term Instructor II/Senior Instructor position

Position number: 23685

Deadline: April 22, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2, or acadnurs [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Nursing

Position: Three-year term (renewable) Instructor I position

Position number: 23686

Deadline: April 22, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2, or acadnurs [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

