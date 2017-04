April 18, 2017 —

We’re moving!

The Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning relocating so that all of the Centre’s colleagues can be in one location to better serve our community. At the end of April, the Centre will move into the building that formerly housed the Faculty of Music.

All faculty and instructor workshops will take place in the new building.

Find out more here: http://www.umanitoba.ca/catl/move.htm