A List of Deans – Winnipeg welcomes over 50 university administrators from across Canada

June 14, 2017 —

On Sunday June 11th, 2017, over 50 deans and university administrators from all over Canada, and one from as far as Germany, met at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg to kick off a week of intense study and discussion at this year’s Senior University Administrators Course.

The education started quickly, as President David Barnard welcomed attendees. With insights, both pragmatic and philosophical, President Barnard shared his experience relating to the many challenges facing contemporary senior university administrators. His wide discussion on leadership ranged from the importance of physical proximity to administrative team members, managing labour issues and Human Resource concerns, to the sublime qualities that make a great, generous leader.

President Barnard also shared the University’s unique perspective on Truth and Reconciliation. Illustrated by his past conversations with Ovide Mercredi, President Barnard eloquently and thoughtfully shared the depth and vital importance of Truth and Reconciliation in Manitoba, and across Canada – all with a particular focus on the role of universities.

In the first hour, the learning experience was off to an impactful start.

Throughout the week, attendees will cover a range of relevant topics, with a focus on Integrated Planning, New Budget Planning, and Key Issues in Teaching and Learning.