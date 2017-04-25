A day in the life of Shannon Rankin

April 25, 2017 —

Shannon Rankin is the postgraduate coordinator for the department of family medicine, Max Rady College of Medicine. It’s a role that requires a lot of flexibility and patience, with a fast pace and a lot of student interaction. Some might find it hard to keep up, but not Shannon. “I learned early on: just roll with it!” That exactly what she does—and her colleagues will tell you she’s always got a smile on her face while she’s doing it. That positive attitude is vital in a job like hers, because when CaRMs time comes each year—the resident matching process—the pressure is on. Shannon has now been with the university for over eight years and still loves it as much as when she started.

What do you like most about your job?

I get to work with a fantastic team. Every day, we have fun and we get a lot of work done. Without them, I could not do my job.

Which three words describe you best?

I am spontaneous, hardworking, and friendly.

If you could be or do anything else what would that be?

A travel blogger / photographer. It is absolutely my dream and one day I will get there! (You can check out her pics on Instagram; her handle is richkin_photography)

What’s the funniest or oddest thing in your purse or wallet?

It’s a label that a friend made for me six or seven years ago at FMC, with my old nickname that she used to call me.

Can you tell me what that is?

Probably not!

What are you most proud of?

Probably the CaRMs process. It’s so huge and it involves so many people. Really brings our team closer together. And it also helps people get into the program they want, which feels really good.

Personally, I’m very proud of my daughter. She competes at a national level in Irish dancing. She’s a very sweet ten year old girl and she inspires me every day.

Do you like to read, and if so, what are you reading now?

I’m reading I am Malala and my daughter is ready the children’s version. I want her to realize that children in other countries are not as fortunate as her and I want her to realize the value of her education.

What’s your most memorable job?

Working at the Winnipeg Free Press. It was my first job when I moved to the city. I met many life-long friends there, including my husband. It taught me a lot about work environment and deadlines. It really gave me a thick skin!

How do you like to relax?

Anything outdoors like fishing, hiking, camping. In the winter I like to go snowshoeing.

Most important life lesson?

Live life to the fullest. Tell people you love them—you never know what will happen tomorrow. And always take advantage of opportunities when they come up.