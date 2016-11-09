5 Reasons You Need to Be At the Career Fair

January 9, 2017 —

The 2017 Career Fair is fast approaching and whether you’re looking for work now or want the opportunity to see what’s out there for the future, this event is for you. For the first time ever, Career Services is holding a 2 day event, with some employers attending both days and others coming out for one day only. Be sure to do your research in advance to decide which day to attend or, come to both days if you can so you’re able to take your time, have meaningful conversations and make a great first impression.

When: January 17, 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. & January 18, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: 2nd Floor, University Centre, Fort Garry Campus

Here are 5 reasons why you need to be at the Career Fair:

Get a job. The most obvious and enticing reason for attending a career fair is employment. This is your opportunity to get face time with the people who can connect you with work. Many employers at the fair will be seeking students for summer and part-time positions and new grads to work fulltime. If you make a good impression, their recommendation might lead to some exciting opportunities. The better prepared you are in advance of the Career Fair, the more successful you will be. Register for a Career Fair Prep Session on CareerCONNECT or check out this video and learn some tips and tricks, including the importance of dressing professionally, to help you get the most out of the fair.

Learn about the organization. Being knowledgeable about an organization is key to making your resumé stand out in a pile of qualified applicants. Get a feel for what the employer is seeking by talking to them at the Career Fair. Ask about the top skills or experiences they are seeking in new hires. Missing anything? Seek out opportunities or courses that will build up any areas you need to grow. This information will allow you to build your degree to create a targeted application that shows off how well you would fit within the organization. Use our resumé resources for ideas of how to create a strong document.

Explore new industries. You may have already made some decisions about where you want to work and what you want from your career. Use the Career Fair to gain more information about your industry of choice by chatting with professionals about developments in the field and what they anticipate for the future. This can help you to make informed career decisions and can give you some interesting conversation starters for your next networking event or interview. Be sure to take at least one foray out of your comfort zone: take a look at an industry you haven’t considered before. You might happen upon something that could take you in an exciting new direction. Find out who to look for at the fair and which day they will be attending on our website.

Compare company culture. The Career Fair is your chance to compare the organizations where you might work someday. Consider your career values and prepare thoughtful questions that can help you compare workplaces based on what is most important to you. If it is crucial for you to have intellectual stimulation in your work, you might ask about professional development opportunities or about what types of problem-solving they see in a typical day on the job. Keep track of answers so that you can determine the organizations that fit best with your goals. You can find ideas for values-based questions here.

Practice networking. Networking can be one of the most intimidating aspects of the job search process, but it is also one of the most effective methods for finding work. Even if you aren’t planning to find a job right now, take the opportunity to learn about what’s out there while starting some networking momentum. Sometimes walking up to that first booth and starting a conversation is the hardest part, but networking gets easier the more you do it, so practice. Bonus points if you can make a contact in the field that you can maintain a connection with in the future.

Attending the Career Fair can boost your career prospects, give you more career information and help you to develop skills and connections that will benefit your future significantly. Career Services, your host for the event, and the more than 100 employers who will be in attendance, can’t wait to see you there.