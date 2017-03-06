March 2, 2017 —

Six University of Manitoba students will live outside for five chilly nights as part of the national 5 Days for the Homeless campaign, which raises funds and awareness for homeless youth.

The participants – or Sleepers – will spend their nights in a shelter on the east side of University Centre on the U of M’s Fort Garry campus from March 13 to 17.

During the campaign, the six students must attend all their classes and meet their academic duties and deadlines. They will not be able to shower and carry any cash or identification, and can only eat food that has been donated to them.

This marks the tenth consecutive year that students from the U of M’s Asper School of Business have run this campaign. The U of M’s 5 Days campaign is raising funds for Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc. (RaY), a local charity that helps homeless and marginalized young people achieve independence.

Several events have been planned to help the campaign reach this year’s goal of $30,000:

Fivehole for Five Days Street Hockey Tournament

Saturday, March 4, 2017 – 10:00 am

ACE & AC Parking Lots at the University of Manitoba’s Fort Garry Campus

Saturday, March 11, 2017 – 8:00 pm

The Hub Social Club, University Centre at University of Manitoba’s Fort Garry Campus

Monday, March 13, 2017 – 12:00 pm (noon)

Asper School of Business, 181 Freedman Crescent

Monday, March 13, 2017 to Friday, March 17, 2017

Asper School of Business, 181 Freedman Crescent

Friday, March 17, 2017 – 8:00 pm

The Riverside Inn, 531 St Mary’s Road

Saturday, March 18, 2017 – 12:00 pm (noon)

Asper School of Business, 181 Freedman Crescent

Media and guests are invited to attend the Opening Ceremonies on Monday, March 13 at 12:00 (noon) in Drake Centre (181 Freedman Crescent) to meet the ‘Sleepers’ and listen to distinguished guests share their experiences working with homeless youth in Winnipeg.

Media and guests are also invited to meet with the ‘Sleepers’ and follow their story throughout the week of March 13 to 17 at their shelter on the east side of University Centre.

5 Days for the Homeless was founded as a local initiative by University of Alberta School of Business students. The initiative expanded to a national scale in 2008. To date, the campaign has raised over $1,893,525 for charitable organizations across the country and has raised awareness about youth homelessness from coast to coast.

Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc. (RaY) is a non-profit street-level agency working with street-entrenched and homeless youth up to the age of 29. RaY is non-judgmental and non-partisan, employing a harm reduction approach to all interactions with youth in need.

For more information, contact:

Johnathan Reynolds

Head Marketing Coordinator

204-612-4161

johnnyreynolds26 [at] gmail [dot] com

Nicholas Anandranistakis

External Marketing Coordinator

204-299-1903

nicholas [dot] stakis [at] gmail [dot] com

Follow the campaign at:

twitter.com/5D4H_WPG

instagram.com/5D4H_WPG

facebook.com/5dayswinnipeg

http://5days.ca/schools/university-of-manitoba/