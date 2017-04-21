2017/2018 vacation entitlement available in Employee Self-Service

April 18, 2017 —

Employees can now log into JUMP to view their April 1, 2017 – March 31, 2018 vacation entitlement.

In JUMP, staff use the same username and password as when logging into their computer. From JUMP, staff can click on the tab ‘Staff,’ then ‘Employee Self Service’ (ESS). Doing this allows staff to view their vacation bank at all times.

The vacation purchase plan (VPP) days are not included in the vacation entitlement bank as they are separate from accrued vacation.

Employees, however, can view how many VPP days they have taken by going into ESS and clicking on ‘Attendance Profile.’ The profile includes a yearly calendar that colour codes the different types of attendance days. It is important to note that VPP days only show up after payroll has been processed for the pay period.

At any time, HR Administrators can view employees’ vacation entitlement in the Manager Information Portal in ESS. Administrators can also run reports in the VIP system in order to track and manage vacation days, for example, the Individual Vacation, Department Vacation and Vacation Purchase Plan reports.

Need help navigating ESS? Call the HR Help Desk at 204-474-9400. The HR Help Desk is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

HR Administrators can find documentation on running reports on the human resources website.