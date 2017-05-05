2017 University Olmsted Scholar Announced

April 28, 2017 —

Congratulations to Ryan Coates, Master of Landscape Architecture candidate for his recognition by the Landscape Architecture Foundation in the 2017 Olmsted Scholars Program.

Now in its tenth year, the Olmsted Scholars Program is the premier national award and recognition program for landscape architecture students. The program honors students with exceptional leadership potential who are using ideas, influence, communication, service, and leadership to advance sustainable design and foster human and societal benefits.

Ryan’s education has included studies in Minnesota, Munich, and Sri Lanka. His work with Parks Canada in Riding Mountain National Park has inspired a research interest in the aesthetic and ethical practices of landscape architecture in national parks production, and their relationship to the development of national environmental identity. This interest in regional practices of landscape architecture has been explored in relation to resource extraction in Canada’s north, including the Athabasca watershed and northern Manitoba.

Ryan believes a more detailed world enables a more empathetic one, and that landscape architecture can help to create and reveal that detail through attentive, considerate design.