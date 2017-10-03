2017 Undergraduate Research Poster Competition

October 3, 2017 —

The annual Undergraduate Research Poster Competition registration is now open. This is an opportunity for undergraduate students who have participated in research to showcase and present the work they have conducted with their advisors over the past year. Judges assess each project and winners in each of the categories are chosen based on official judging criteria.

Prizes of $500, $300 and $200 will be awarded to the top three posters in each of the following categories:

Applied Sciences

Natural Sciences

Health Sciences

Social Sciences/Humanities

Creative Works

The Poster Competition is open to all University of Manitoba undergraduate students who:

Are enrolled at the University of Manitoba as an undergraduate student

Have a University of Manitoba advisor

Are on track to get a University of Manitoba Undergraduate Degree

Deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Oct. 13. For more information visit:

umanitoba.ca/research/poster_competition/about.html

Undergraduate Poster Competition 2017

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

1:00 – 4:30 PM

University Centre

Manitoba Rooms 210-224

Fort Garry Campus