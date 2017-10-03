2017 Undergraduate Research Poster Competition
The annual Undergraduate Research Poster Competition registration is now open. This is an opportunity for undergraduate students who have participated in research to showcase and present the work they have conducted with their advisors over the past year. Judges assess each project and winners in each of the categories are chosen based on official judging criteria.
Prizes of $500, $300 and $200 will be awarded to the top three posters in each of the following categories:
- Applied Sciences
- Natural Sciences
- Health Sciences
- Social Sciences/Humanities
- Creative Works
The Poster Competition is open to all University of Manitoba undergraduate students who:
- Are enrolled at the University of Manitoba as an undergraduate student
- Have a University of Manitoba advisor
- Are on track to get a University of Manitoba Undergraduate Degree
Deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Oct. 13. For more information visit:
umanitoba.ca/research/poster_competition/about.html
Undergraduate Poster Competition 2017
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017
1:00 – 4:30 PM
University Centre
Manitoba Rooms 210-224
Fort Garry Campus
Research at the University of Manitoba is partially supported by funding from the Government of Canada Research Support Fund.