2017 Fall Convocation at the U of M
At its 2017 Fall Convocation, the University of Manitoba will confer degrees, diplomas and certificates on 1,467 graduates.
During Convocation, honorary degrees are awarded for distinguished achievement. Candidates for honorary degrees are nominated by members of the University and the public.
Three sessions of the 50th Annual Fall Convocation at the University of Manitoba will be held on: Tuesday, October 17; Wednesday, October 18; and Thursday, October 19, 2017.
Each session will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Investors Group Athletic Centre.
Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences
School of Agriculture
Faculty of Architecture
Faculty of Engineering
Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources
Faculty of Management/I. H. Asper School of Business
Faculty of Science
Honorary Degree: MICHEAL O’SIADHAIL
One of Ireland’s most prolific and widely read contemporary poets, who inspires his readers to explore the human experience in profound and imaginative ways. The University of Manitoba is proud to award him an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa).
Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
School of Art
Faculty of Arts
Faculty of Education
Faculty of Law
Marcel A. Desautels Faculty of Music
Faculty of Social Work
Extended Education: Diploma Programs
Honorary Degree: MIRIAM TOEWS
One of Manitoba’s most original and brave voices, whose novels explore topics society generally prefers to ignore, such as mental illness and suicide. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour her with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa).
Thursday, October 19, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Faculty of Graduate Studies
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
College of Dentistry
School of Dental Hygiene
Max Rady College of Medicine
College of Nursing
College of Pharmacy
College of Rehabilitation Sciences
Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management
Honorary Degree: ELDER J. LOUIS PENINSHISH (BIRD)
A master storyteller who has dedicated his life to gathering, recording and learning by heart the stories of his Omushkego Cree people, in order to preserve his community’s wisdom and traditions for future generations. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour him with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa).
Honorary Degree: THE HONOURABLE DOUGLAS D. EVERETT
An influential entrepreneur and politician who created one of Canada’s largest independent gas retailers and, as a member of Canada’s Senate, led the nation in important conversations on wage and price control, the inflation rate and our unemployment system. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour him with an Honorary Doctor of Laws (honoris causa).
Each session of Convocation will be live streamed at: http://umanitoba.ca/convocation/live/
