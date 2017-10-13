2017 Fall Convocation at the U of M

October 13, 2017 —

At its 2017 Fall Convocation, the University of Manitoba will confer degrees, diplomas and certificates on 1,467 graduates.

During Convocation, honorary degrees are awarded for distinguished achievement. Candidates for honorary degrees are nominated by members of the University and the public.

Three sessions of the 50th Annual Fall Convocation at the University of Manitoba will be held on: Tuesday, October 17; Wednesday, October 18; and Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Each session will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Investors Group Athletic Centre.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 3:30 p.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

School of Agriculture

Faculty of Architecture

Faculty of Engineering

Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources

Faculty of Management/I. H. Asper School of Business

Faculty of Science

Honorary Degree: MICHEAL O’SIADHAIL

One of Ireland’s most prolific and widely read contemporary poets, who inspires his readers to explore the human experience in profound and imaginative ways. The University of Manitoba is proud to award him an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa).

Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 3:30 p.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

School of Art

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Law

Marcel A. Desautels Faculty of Music

Faculty of Social Work

Extended Education: Diploma Programs

Honorary Degree: MIRIAM TOEWS

One of Manitoba’s most original and brave voices, whose novels explore topics society generally prefers to ignore, such as mental illness and suicide. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour her with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa).

Thursday, October 19, 2017, 3:30 p.m.

Faculty of Graduate Studies

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

College of Dentistry

School of Dental Hygiene

Max Rady College of Medicine

College of Nursing

College of Pharmacy

College of Rehabilitation Sciences

Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management

Honorary Degree: ELDER J. LOUIS PENINSHISH (BIRD)

A master storyteller who has dedicated his life to gathering, recording and learning by heart the stories of his Omushkego Cree people, in order to preserve his community’s wisdom and traditions for future generations. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour him with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa).

Honorary Degree: THE HONOURABLE DOUGLAS D. EVERETT

An influential entrepreneur and politician who created one of Canada’s largest independent gas retailers and, as a member of Canada’s Senate, led the nation in important conversations on wage and price control, the inflation rate and our unemployment system. The University of Manitoba is proud to honour him with an Honorary Doctor of Laws (honoris causa).

Each session of Convocation will be live streamed at: http://umanitoba.ca/convocation/live/

Follow #umanitoba2017 on Twitter and Instagram and visit our #umanitoba2017 Storify page to see more.