2016 Merit Award winners announced

September 26, 2017 — 

The recipients of the 2016 Merit Awards have just been announced. Annual applications and nominations are invited for the previous calendar year and awarded by the Joint Committee.

Faculty are recognized for outstanding teaching, service  and research, scholarly work and creative activities in three categories: Social Sciences, Humanities and Fine Arts; Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Engineering; and Indigenous Achievement.

More about the Merit Award

  • The Merit Award is open to all University of Manitoba Faculty Associate (UMFA) members.
  • Under the provisions of Article 25 of the Collective Agreement, applications and nominations are invited for the previous calendar year.
  • Awards are divided into three major categories: Life Sciences, Social Sciences and Indigenous Achievement
  • Awards are available in five specified categories as follows:
    • Teaching (up to 8 awards)
    • Research, Scholarly Work and Other Creatives (up to 8 awards)
    • Service (up to 6 awards)
    • Combination of Teaching; Service; and Research, Scholarly Work, and Other Creative Activities (up to 8 awards)
    • Promoting Indigenous Achievement (up to three awards)
  • Each Merit Award winner will receive $3,000
  • Applications/nominations are only considered for an award in the category specified.
  • Rules: No individual shall receive more than one (1) merit award in any one year, or more than one (1) merit award per category in a three (3) year period

 

Social Sciences, Humanities and Fine Arts

Teaching
Lukas Neville, Asper School of Business, Department of Business Administration
Catherine Robbins, Desautels Faculty of Music
David Todd Scarth, Faculty of Arts, Department of History
Lucas Tromly, Faculty of Arts, Department of English, Film and Theatre

Service
Daniel MacLeod, St. Paul’s College, Catholic Studies
Andrea Rounce, Faculty of Arts, Department of Political Studies
Niigaanwewidam James Sinclair, Faculty of Arts, Department of Native Studies

Research, Scholarly Work and Creative Activities
Judy Chipperfield, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology
Julie Gibbings, Faculty of Arts, Department of History
Changmin Jiang, Asper School of Business, Department of Supply Chain Management
George Toles, Faculty of Arts, Department of English, Film and Theatre

Combination
Shauna Erin Labman, Faculty of Law
Launa Leboe-McGowan, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology
Corey Scott Mackenzie, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology
Adolf Koi Yu Ng, Asper School of Business, Department of Supply Chain Management

 

Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Engineering

Teaching
Kristopher Dick, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Biosystems Engineering
Karen Dow, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering

Service
Darja Kalajdzievska, Faculty of Science, Department of Mathematics
Ahmed Shalaby, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering

Research, Scholarly Work and Creative Activities
Robert Duncan, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Plant Sciences
Grant Hatch, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
Ehsan Khafipour, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Animal Science and Rady Faculty
of Health Sciences, Department of Medical Microbiology
Frank Schweizer, Faculty of Science, Department of Chemistry

Combination
Benedict Albensi, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
Mohamed Bassuoni, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering
Margaret Docker, Faculty of Science, Department of Biological Sciences
Claudio Stasolla, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Plant Science

Indigenous Achievement

Michael Anthony Hart, Faculty of Social Work
David Herbert, Faculty of Science, Department of Chemistry

 

Congratulations to all of the deserving recipients!

See more on the Merit Awards and the nomination process.

 

