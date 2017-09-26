2016 Merit Award winners announced

September 26, 2017 —

The recipients of the 2016 Merit Awards have just been announced. Annual applications and nominations are invited for the previous calendar year and awarded by the Joint Committee.

Faculty are recognized for outstanding teaching, service and research, scholarly work and creative activities in three categories: Social Sciences, Humanities and Fine Arts; Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Engineering; and Indigenous Achievement.

The Merit Award is open to all University of Manitoba Faculty Associate (UMFA) members.

Under the provisions of Article 25 of the Collective Agreement, applications and nominations are invited for the previous calendar year.

Awards are divided into three major categories: Life Sciences, Social Sciences and Indigenous Achievement

Awards are available in five specified categories as follows: Teaching (up to 8 awards) Research, Scholarly Work and Other Creatives (up to 8 awards) Service (up to 6 awards) Combination of Teaching; Service; and Research, Scholarly Work, and Other Creative Activities (up to 8 awards) Promoting Indigenous Achievement (up to three awards)

Each Merit Award winner will receive $3,000

Applications/nominations are only considered for an award in the category specified.

Rules: No individual shall receive more than one (1) merit award in any one year, or more than one (1) merit award per category in a three (3) year period

Social Sciences, Humanities and Fine Arts

Teaching

Lukas Neville, Asper School of Business, Department of Business Administration

Catherine Robbins, Desautels Faculty of Music

David Todd Scarth, Faculty of Arts, Department of History

Lucas Tromly, Faculty of Arts, Department of English, Film and Theatre

Service

Daniel MacLeod, St. Paul’s College, Catholic Studies

Andrea Rounce, Faculty of Arts, Department of Political Studies

Niigaanwewidam James Sinclair, Faculty of Arts, Department of Native Studies

Research, Scholarly Work and Creative Activities

Judy Chipperfield, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology

Julie Gibbings, Faculty of Arts, Department of History

Changmin Jiang, Asper School of Business, Department of Supply Chain Management

George Toles, Faculty of Arts, Department of English, Film and Theatre

Combination

Shauna Erin Labman, Faculty of Law

Launa Leboe-McGowan, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology

Corey Scott Mackenzie, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology

Adolf Koi Yu Ng, Asper School of Business, Department of Supply Chain Management

Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Engineering

Teaching

Kristopher Dick, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Biosystems Engineering

Karen Dow, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering

Service

Darja Kalajdzievska, Faculty of Science, Department of Mathematics

Ahmed Shalaby, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering

Research, Scholarly Work and Creative Activities

Robert Duncan, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Plant Sciences

Grant Hatch, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Ehsan Khafipour, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Animal Science and Rady Faculty

of Health Sciences, Department of Medical Microbiology

Frank Schweizer, Faculty of Science, Department of Chemistry

Combination

Benedict Albensi, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Mohamed Bassuoni, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering

Margaret Docker, Faculty of Science, Department of Biological Sciences

Claudio Stasolla, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Plant Science

Indigenous Achievement

Michael Anthony Hart, Faculty of Social Work

David Herbert, Faculty of Science, Department of Chemistry

Congratulations to all of the deserving recipients!

See more on the Merit Awards and the nomination process.