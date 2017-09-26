2016 Merit Award winners announced
The recipients of the 2016 Merit Awards have just been announced. Annual applications and nominations are invited for the previous calendar year and awarded by the Joint Committee.
Faculty are recognized for outstanding teaching, service and research, scholarly work and creative activities in three categories: Social Sciences, Humanities and Fine Arts; Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Engineering; and Indigenous Achievement.
Social Sciences, Humanities and Fine Arts
Teaching
Lukas Neville, Asper School of Business, Department of Business Administration
Catherine Robbins, Desautels Faculty of Music
David Todd Scarth, Faculty of Arts, Department of History
Lucas Tromly, Faculty of Arts, Department of English, Film and Theatre
Service
Daniel MacLeod, St. Paul’s College, Catholic Studies
Andrea Rounce, Faculty of Arts, Department of Political Studies
Niigaanwewidam James Sinclair, Faculty of Arts, Department of Native Studies
Research, Scholarly Work and Creative Activities
Judy Chipperfield, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology
Julie Gibbings, Faculty of Arts, Department of History
Changmin Jiang, Asper School of Business, Department of Supply Chain Management
George Toles, Faculty of Arts, Department of English, Film and Theatre
Combination
Shauna Erin Labman, Faculty of Law
Launa Leboe-McGowan, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology
Corey Scott Mackenzie, Faculty of Arts, Department of Psychology
Adolf Koi Yu Ng, Asper School of Business, Department of Supply Chain Management
Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Engineering
Teaching
Kristopher Dick, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Biosystems Engineering
Karen Dow, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering
Service
Darja Kalajdzievska, Faculty of Science, Department of Mathematics
Ahmed Shalaby, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering
Research, Scholarly Work and Creative Activities
Robert Duncan, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Plant Sciences
Grant Hatch, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
Ehsan Khafipour, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Animal Science and Rady Faculty
of Health Sciences, Department of Medical Microbiology
Frank Schweizer, Faculty of Science, Department of Chemistry
Combination
Benedict Albensi, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
Mohamed Bassuoni, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering
Margaret Docker, Faculty of Science, Department of Biological Sciences
Claudio Stasolla, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Department of Plant Science
Indigenous Achievement
Michael Anthony Hart, Faculty of Social Work
David Herbert, Faculty of Science, Department of Chemistry
Congratulations to all of the deserving recipients!