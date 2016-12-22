2016 Bison highlights

December 22, 2016 —

The Bisons had several top performances and the women’s 4x200m team automatically qualified for the 2016 CIS Track and Field Championship.

Bison Jordan DePape captured the Canada West conference men’s hockey scoring title with 41 points. He becomes the first Bison to do this since Canada West and GPAC merged in the mid-80s.

David Onyemata becomes a Saint as the first Bison to be drafted into the NFL by New Orleans.

Former Bison Desiree Scott earned her second consecutive Olympic bronze medal in soccer after a thrilling 2-1 win against Brazil.

Bisons Adam DeJonckheere and Dustin Spring win 22U Volleyball Canada Beach National Championships

Former Bison Taylor Pischke and her teammate Melissa Humana captured the women’s North Central American, and Caribbean championship beach volleyball title.

A new record was set for the number of Academic All-Canadians from the University of Manitoba.

A former Bison, and former coach win the 2016 Grey Cup with the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks.

Bison athletes DJ Lalama, Cam Teschuk and Geoff Grey were honoured with major awards from U Sports.

Bison swimmer Kelsey Wog earned several gold medals and broke records at the Canada West Swimming Championships.

Wog was also a force to be reckoned with at the FINA World Swimming Championships, where she earned a silver medal.

