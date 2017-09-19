17 Global Goals to Accomplish 3 Big Things

September 15, 2017 —

“We only have one planet. We have nowhere else to go. If we use our creative powers properly we don’t need anywhere else. If we take care of it, and each other, everything we need is right here.” – Sir Ken Robinson, Author & Educator

Reflect.

What are the biggest problems faced by people in our community, country and worldwide? Take a few moments to think about this. Think about it from the perspective of someone in the North; in South America or in Asia. What common threads run between these problems?

Educate.

The World’s Largest Lesson introduces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to youth around the world and unites them in action. The UN SDG’s target the challenges faced by people around the world and encourage everyone to do what they can, take action and strive to make our planet a better place. Starting September 18th, youth organizations around the world, including the U of M, are working together to raise awareness about the 17 Global Goals.

The Global Goals strive to accomplish 3 big things by 2030:

End extreme poverty

Fight inequality and injustice

Tackle climate change

Act.

For the next 5 weeks, @SustainableUofM (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will be highlighting the various groups at the U of M which are working toward the 17 Global Goals. These groups are stepping up to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice, and climate change on campus and in our communities. Tune in to find out more!

If you are personally working towards one of the 17 Global Goals, we want to hear about it! Tag us in your post (@SustainableUofM) and #worldslargestlesson so you can join the global movement.

If you want to get involved with one of the U of M groups mentioned on social media, email sustainability [at] umanitoba [dot] ca and we will help connect you with the right people.