140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – September 28, 2017

September 28, 2017 —
The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.
Today we’re featuring photos from when the University of Manitoba Veterans’ Village was ready for occupancy.
A photograph of seven men inside the kitchen of a home in Veterans' Village at the University of Manitoba Campus. Most, if not all, of the men are likely students. House is likely the home of the individual on the far left of the image. Photograph is dated as having been taken around 1948 by the National Film Board of Canada.
Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds
A photograph of a family inside the living room of a home in Veterans' Village at the University of Manitoba Campus. A man is seated on a couch, shown with books beside him and holding an infant. A woman appears to be adjusting the dial of a hi-fi player. Photograph is dated as having been taken around 1948 by the National Film Board of Canada.
A photograph of a family inside the kitchen of a home in Veterans' Village at the University of Manitoba Campus. A man is standing at the stove with a pot, an infant is in a high chair, and a woman appears to be holding a loaf of bread and a bag in her hands. Photograph is dated as having been taken around 1948 by the National Film Board of Canada.
For more photos documenting the UofM’s 140 years, follow UM Archives & Special Collections on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also check out #140for140 on Twitter and Instagram and #UM140 on Twitter and Instagram.
UM TODAY STAFF