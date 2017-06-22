UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
140 for 140: Snapshots of our History – June 22, 2017

Sports-themed photos taken between 1922 and ca. 1960

June 22, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.

With the 2017 Canada Summer Games coming up, here are some sports-themed photos taken between 1922 and ca. 1960.

With the 2017 Canada Summer Games coming up, here are some #140for140 #umanitoba sports-themed photos taken between 1922 and ca. 1960.
Source: Faculty of Physical Education and Recreational Studies fonds, Faculty of Agriculture fonds

For more photos documenting the UofM’s 140 years, follow UM Archives & Special Collections on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also check out #140for140 on Twitter and Instagram and #UM140 on Twitter and Instagram.

 

