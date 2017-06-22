140 for 140: Snapshots of our History – June 22, 2017
Sports-themed photos taken between 1922 and ca. 1960
June 22, 2017 —
The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.
With the 2017 Canada Summer Games coming up, here are some sports-themed photos taken between 1922 and ca. 1960.
