Before rapid transit corridors, we had streetcars on the Agricultural College route. Source: Faculty of Agriculture fonds, 1930

140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – July 6, 2017

Photos of streetcars at the Agricultural Campus

July 6, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.

This is a photo of streetcars on the Agricultural College route…before there were rapid transit corridors! Circa 1930.

