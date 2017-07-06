140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – July 6, 2017
Photos of streetcars at the Agricultural Campus
July 6, 2017 —
The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.
This is a photo of streetcars on the Agricultural College route…before there were rapid transit corridors! Circa 1930.