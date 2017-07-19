140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – July 20, 2017

July 20, 2017 —
The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.
As the 30th Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival runs July 19-30, we’re sharing theatrical photos from years gone by.
A photograph of the University of Manitoba Dramatic Society's cast for the 1917 production of The Neighbors. Seven unidentified people are in the photograph. Labels read: Cast of The Neighbors, University Dramatic Society 1917. Robson Winnipeg.
Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds
A photograph of the principal actors from the University of Manitoba theatre production of 'Patience' in 1930. Eleven unidentified actors are visible, in costume.
Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds
A photograph of a group of eleven agriculture and human ecology students, the cast of a one-act play, sitting in and on a car. The photograph is dated 1933.
Source: Faculty of Human Ecology fonds
A photograph of unidentified students performing in an operetta at the University of Manitoba. A portion of the set on the stage is visible, and some of the musicians in the orchestra pit are partially visible in the photograph. Photograph is dated as having been taken around 1970.
Source: University Relations & Information Office fonds
For more photos documenting the UofM’s 140 years, follow UM Archives & Special Collections on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also check out #140for140 on Twitter and Instagram and #UM140 on Twitter and Instagram.
UM TODAY STAFF