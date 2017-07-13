UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Commerce float at the 1968 Freshie Parade Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – July 13, 2017

Photos from the University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections

July 13, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.

A photograph, dated 1949, of the University of Manitoba Intramural Junior Soccer Champions, from the Faculty of Commerce. Back row (left to right): Bob Rice, Al Buchanan, Bert Anderson, Bruce Miller, Alan Dales, (unidentified) Ray Jewison. Front row (left to right): Gordon Patterson, Graham Mitchell, Bill Warden, Bill McVicar, Harry Abbott, Ted Ferley.<br /> Source: Faculty of Physical Education and Recreational Studies fonds

Source: Faculty of Physical Education and Recreational Studies fonds

Commerce Student Council, 1958.<br /> Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

Commerce float at the 1968 Freshie Parade<br /> Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

