140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – July 13, 2017

July 13, 2017 —
The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.
A photograph, dated 1949, of the University of Manitoba Intramural Junior Soccer Champions, from the Faculty of Commerce. Back row (left to right): Bob Rice, Al Buchanan, Bert Anderson, Bruce Miller, Alan Dales, (unidentified) Ray Jewison. Front row (left to right): Gordon Patterson, Graham Mitchell, Bill Warden, Bill McVicar, Harry Abbott, Ted Ferley.
Source: Faculty of Physical Education and Recreational Studies fonds
Commerce Student Council, 1958.
Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds
Commerce float at the 1968 Freshie Parade
Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds
UM TODAY STAFF