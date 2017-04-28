140 for 140: Snapshots of our History – April 28, 2017

April 28, 2017 —
The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.
These photos are of the Manitoba Agricultural College from the early 1900’s.
A photograph of students sitting outdoors on the University of Manitoba campus, shown holding various papers and other objects. Eleven people (five men, six women) are visible in the photograph, but only Bill Peckover and Jim Burns are identified. Photograph is not dated. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds.
A photograph of groups of people gathered on the lawn outside the president's house at the Manitoba Agricultural College. Photograph is dated as having been taken between 1915 and 1920. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds
A photograph of the members of a short course in tractors offered by the Manitoba Agricultural College at its Tuxedo campus in 1907. This black-and-white photograph, taken by Lewis Foote, depicts the students arrayed in front of a collection of tractors. Source: Faculty of Agriculture fonds.
A photograph of five unidentified Manitoba Agricultural College students. The students appear to be sitting below wooden scaffolding on the Manitoba Agricultural College Campus. Photograph is dated as having been taken between 1924 and 1926. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds.
UM TODAY STAFF