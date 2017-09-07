UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
140 for 140: Snapshots of Our History – September 7, 2017

September 7, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives &amp; Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.

As the academic term gets under way, we’re sharing this archived photo from UMSU University Centre.

De-confusion Centre was set up in UMSU University Centre to help students navigate campus.<br /> Source: University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections

Source: University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections

For more photos documenting the UofM’s 140 years, follow UM Archives & Special Collections on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. You can also check out #140for140 on Twitter and Instagram and #UM140 on Twitter and Instagram.

Chris Reid

