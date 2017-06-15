UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
140 for 140: Snapshots of our History – June 15, 2017

Photos of the University of Manitoba Archives and Special Collections from 1984

June 15, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba was first founded on February 28, 1877, becoming the first degree-granting body in Western Canada. Over the course of the University’s 140th year, Archives & Special Collections will be sharing 140 historical images of the University of Manitoba.

These are photos of the University of Manitoba Archives and Special Collections from 1984.

Here are a few #140for140 photos of our very own University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections back in 1984. Source: University Relations and Information Office fonds

UM TODAY STAFF

,

